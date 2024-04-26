Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals

3pts 4-5 general

Saturday's Indian Premier League predictions

Rajasthan Royals claimed their one and only Indian Premier League title in the competition's inaugural season some 16 years ago.

It has been largely a story of mediocrity for the franchise since with just one subsequent final appearance in 2022.

All of that could be about to change this year, though, as the Royals have powered to the top of the standings at the halfway mark with seven wins from their opening eight fixtures.

A batting line-up littered with star talent is providing the impetus for their title bid and the return to form of rising India star Yashasvi Jaiswal on Monday was another timely boost to their chances of becoming champions.

Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 109 from just 60 balls to lead the Royals to a nine-wicket win over Mumbai, and his partnership alongside England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler is flourishing.

Buttler has himself hit two centuries in this year's IPL and even when they don't fire Rajasthan can rely on skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, who have each scored more than 300 runs this season, to anchor their innings.

It's a worrying prospect for opposition bowling units and the Royals could continue their charge against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Sports City.

The Super Giants are a capable outfit and are fourth in the standings, but they were beaten handily enough by Rajasthan a month ago and the Royals seem in no mood to relinquish their lofty position.

Saturday's earlier contest is a trappy affair between two franchises playing catch-up in the race for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in a high-scoring affair earlier this month but they make little appeal as odds-on favourites to complete a double over the inconsistent Capitals following their nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Rajasthan on Monday.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.