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IPL

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Titans overpriced to reach final again

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Titans overpriced to reach final again

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IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings – including a 100-30 top six-hitter bet
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings – including a 100-30 top six-hitter bet
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IPL
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians – including a 16-1 top-runscorer tip
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians – including a 16-1 top-runscorer tip
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IPL
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – including a 5-2 top-runscorer tip
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – including a 5-2 top-runscorer tip
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IPL
IPL playoff predictions: Titans should not be written off
IPL playoff predictions: Titans should not be written off
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IPL
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – including a 5-1 top wicket-taker tip
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – including a 5-1 top wicket-taker tip
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IPL
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – featuring an 8-5 top wicket-taker tip
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – featuring an 8-5 top wicket-taker tip
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IPL
Sunday's IPL predictions – including 6-1 and 10-3 top-runscorer tips
Sunday's IPL predictions – including 6-1 and 10-3 top-runscorer tips
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IPL
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – including a 17-2 top-runscorer tip
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – including a 17-2 top-runscorer tip
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IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – featuring a 10-3 top runscorer tip
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – featuring a 10-3 top runscorer tip
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IPL
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 12-5 top wicket-taker tip could inspire hosts
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 12-5 top wicket-taker tip could inspire hosts
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IPL
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – including a 9-2 top match runscorer tip
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – including a 9-2 top match runscorer tip
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IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 7-2 top-runscorer tip can shine for KKR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 7-2 top-runscorer tip can shine for KKR
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IPL
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 100-30 top-runscorer tip holds key for Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 100-30 top-runscorer tip holds key for Lucknow
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IPL
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 9-1 top-runscorer tip appeals in Dharamsala
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 9-1 top-runscorer tip appeals in Dharamsala
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IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – 6-1 top-runscorer tip can star for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – 6-1 top-runscorer tip can star for KKR
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IPL
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans predictions: Suryakumar set for another key contribution
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans predictions: Suryakumar set for another key contribution
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IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals predictions: Capitals can rack up boundaries
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals predictions: Capitals can rack up boundaries
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IPL
Sunday's IPL predictions: Badoni can impress for Super Giants
Sunday's IPL predictions: Badoni can impress for Super Giants
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IPL
Bengaluru vs Chennai predictions: Hazlewood spearheading RCB's title charge
Bengaluru vs Chennai predictions: Hazlewood spearheading RCB's title charge
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IPL
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions: Sudharsan to stand tall for Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions: Sudharsan to stand tall for Titans
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IPL
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians predictions: SKY could bring Royals down to earth
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians predictions: SKY could bring Royals down to earth
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IPL
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predictions: Punjab set to dominate Powerplay
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predictions: Punjab set to dominate Powerplay
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IPL
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predictions: Reliable Rahul holds key for Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predictions: Reliable Rahul holds key for Capitals
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IPL
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Titans overpriced to reach final again

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Titans overpriced to reach final again

icon
IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings – including a 100-30 top six-hitter bet
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings – including a 100-30 top six-hitter bet
icon
IPL
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians – including a 16-1 top-runscorer tip
icon
IPL
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – including a 5-2 top-runscorer tip
icon
IPL
Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians – including a 16-1 top-runscorer tip
icon
IPL
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians – including a 5-2 top-runscorer tip
icon
IPL
IPL playoff predictions: Titans should not be written off
IPL playoff predictions: Titans should not be written off
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IPL
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – including a 5-1 top wicket-taker tip
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – including a 5-1 top wicket-taker tip
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IPL
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – featuring an 8-5 top wicket-taker tip
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – featuring an 8-5 top wicket-taker tip
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IPL
Sunday's IPL predictions – including 6-1 and 10-3 top-runscorer tips
Sunday's IPL predictions – including 6-1 and 10-3 top-runscorer tips
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IPL
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – including a 17-2 top-runscorer tip
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – including a 17-2 top-runscorer tip
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IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – featuring a 10-3 top runscorer tip
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – featuring a 10-3 top runscorer tip
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IPL
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 12-5 top wicket-taker tip could inspire hosts
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – 12-5 top wicket-taker tip could inspire hosts
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IPL
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – including a 9-2 top match runscorer tip
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – including a 9-2 top match runscorer tip
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IPL
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 7-2 top-runscorer tip can shine for KKR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 7-2 top-runscorer tip can shine for KKR
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IPL
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 100-30 top-runscorer tip holds key for Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 100-30 top-runscorer tip holds key for Lucknow
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IPL
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 9-1 top-runscorer tip appeals in Dharamsala
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 9-1 top-runscorer tip appeals in Dharamsala
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IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – 6-1 top-runscorer tip can star for KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – 6-1 top-runscorer tip can star for KKR
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IPL
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans predictions: Suryakumar set for another key contribution
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans predictions: Suryakumar set for another key contribution
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IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals predictions: Capitals can rack up boundaries
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals predictions: Capitals can rack up boundaries
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IPL
Sunday's IPL predictions: Badoni can impress for Super Giants
Sunday's IPL predictions: Badoni can impress for Super Giants
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IPL
Bengaluru vs Chennai predictions: Hazlewood spearheading RCB's title charge
Bengaluru vs Chennai predictions: Hazlewood spearheading RCB's title charge
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IPL
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions: Sudharsan to stand tall for Titans
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions: Sudharsan to stand tall for Titans
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IPL
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians predictions: SKY could bring Royals down to earth
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians predictions: SKY could bring Royals down to earth
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IPL
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predictions: Punjab set to dominate Powerplay
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings predictions: Punjab set to dominate Powerplay
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IPL
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predictions: Reliable Rahul holds key for Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders predictions: Reliable Rahul holds key for Capitals
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IPL
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