Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction and cricket betting tips: Dube is in the groove

Shivam Dube top Chennai Super Kings runscorer

1pt 5-1 BoyleSports

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction

Lucknow Super Giants were comprehensive eight-wicket winners over Chennai Super Kings on Friday but the defending champions are expected to avenge that defeat on their own patch.

Chennai have won their first three matches this season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, easing past Royal Challengers Bengaluru and 2023 runners-up Gujarat Titans before an impressive bowling display subdued a powerful Kolkata batting unit.

The Knight Riders were kept to a score of 137-9 and visiting batsmen rarely find things straightforward against a Chennai bowling attack featuring ace spinner Ravindra Jadeja and Sri Lanka paceman Matheesha Pathirana.

Before their disappointing loss in Lucknow, CSK had produced a fine all-round display to defeat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, where Shivam Dube smashed an unbeaten 66 off 38 balls.

Dube sparkled in last season's IPL, hitting 35 sixes in just 14 innings, and he is an eyecatching price to top score for the hosts despite being dismissed for three against Lucknow on Friday.

His first three home appearances this term have yielded scores of 34 not out against Bengaluru, a 22-ball half-century against Gujarat and a quickfire 28, featuring three sixes, in the low-scoring victory over KKR.

