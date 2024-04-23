Racing Post logo
IPL

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans prediction and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Wednesday

David Warner of Delhi Capitals is the most prolific overseas batsman in IPL history
David Warner will be hoping he and fellow countryman Jake Fraser-McGurk can inspire Delhi Capitals to victoryCredit: ARUN SANKAR

Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Jake Fraser-McGurk over 1.5 sixes
1pt 7-4 bet365

Image link

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans prediction

Two of the IPL’s strugglers this season face off as Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

The Capitals came out on top when these two met last week, skittling their opponents for just 89 before chasing the total with six wickets and more than 11 overs to spare.

They followed that with a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad however, and will need to start winning games quickly if they are to have a say in the playoffs.

One major positive for the hosts has been the performance of Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The 22-year-old was a late addition to their squad but has made an instant impact, hitting 55 from 35 balls on debut before smashing a 15-ball fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad this weekend, the second-fastest half-century by an Australian in T20 history.

The youngster is pushing for a spot in his country’s squad for the T20 World Cup and can continue to catch the eye.  

Fraser-McGurk is averaging 46.67 with a strike rate of 222 from his three innings. 

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that the youngster has hit 14 sixes from just 63 balls faced and he looks overpriced to hit at least two in this game.

Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport

Published on 23 April 2024inIPL

Last updated 15:05, 23 April 2024

