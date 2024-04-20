Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's IPL matches

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Sunil Narine to be player of the match in Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

1pt 14-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Punjab Kings to hit more sixes than Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

2pts 10-11 bet365

Sunday's IPL predictions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are bottom of the IPL table after a five-match losing streak which started with a comprehensive seven-wicket home defeat to Sunday's opponents Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine was named player of the match in that game, dismissing Bengaluru star Glenn Maxwell before smashing 47 off 22 balls in a blistering opening stand with England's Phil Salt.

The West Indies veteran has been sensational with bat and ball this season. He made 85 and took 1-29 against Delhi this month, again winning the individual award, and smashed 109 before claiming 2-30 in Tuesday's narrow home defeat to leaders Rajasthan.

Narine is in magnificent touch at the top of the order and has conceded only 66 runs in 12 overs at Eden Gardens so he is a tempting price to pick up another player-of-the-match award.

Gujarat Titans were bowled out for 89 in a disappointing defeat to Delhi on Tuesday and they have hit fewer sixes than their opponents in six of their first seven games.

That trend may well continue against Punjab Kings, who were reduced to 14-4 in 2.1 overs against Mumbai on Thursday before a 28-ball 61 from number eight Ashutosh Sharma almost dragged them to a stunning victory.

The Kings hit 12 sixes to Mumbai's ten and won that heat 8-5 in this month's away fixture at Gujarat, where Shashank Singh's unbeaten 61 sealed a three-wicket win.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.