IPL Predictions & Betting Tips for Tuesday: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Where to watch Tuesday's match

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be top match runscorer

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals odds and prediction

Here are the latest odds for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Tuesday:

Match result Odds Chennai Super Kings

8-11 with bet365 Rajasthan Royals

11-10 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals betting preview

Three of this season's four IPL playoff spots have been claimed by Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings but Tuesday's fixture in Delhi features teams at the other end of the table.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are scrapping to avoid the wooden spoon and Chennai are favourites to kick on after their thrilling two-wicket victory over Kolkata last time out.

Before that success, though, CSK had lost four games in a row and they have a poor head-to-head record against Rajasthan, who have won five of the last six meetings between the sides.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and best bet

The Royals have played some decent cricket this season but a lack of composure at the sharp end of matches has left them at the wrong end of the league standings.

They have lost ten of their 13 games, going down by two runs against Lucknow, one run against Kolkata and losing in a Super Over against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Top match runscorer tip: Jaiswal set to dazzle in Delhi

Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 51 on last month's trip to Delhi and he is worth backing to be the top match runscorer on his return to the venue.

The Royals have struggled for consistency this season but Jaiswal keeps churning out runs at the top of the order and his last ten innings include six half-centuries and a blistering 49 off 19 balls against RCB.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be top match runscorer – 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

IPL FAQs

Who will win today’s IPL match?

Chennai Super Kings are favourites to beat fellow IPL strugglers Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Tuesday although the Royals have won five of their last six matches against CSK.

What are the best IPL bets for Tuesday

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying another prolific IPL campaign and he looks a good bet to be the top match runscorer on Tuesday. Jaiswal has scored six half-centuries in his last ten innings including one at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Royals face Chennai.

What channel is showing Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event. The match starts at 3pm BST.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.