IPL Predictions & Betting Tips for Tuesday: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
Expert tips, player picks and the latest odds for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live IPL on Sky Sports
Where to watch Tuesday's match
Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event, 3pm Tuesday
Best bet
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be top match runscorer
1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals odds and prediction
Here are the latest odds for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Tuesday:
|Match result
|Odds
|Chennai Super Kings
|8-11 with bet365
|Rajasthan Royals
|11-10 with bet365
Odds correct at time of publication
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals betting preview
Three of this season's four IPL playoff spots have been claimed by Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings but Tuesday's fixture in Delhi features teams at the other end of the table.
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are scrapping to avoid the wooden spoon and Chennai are favourites to kick on after their thrilling two-wicket victory over Kolkata last time out.
Before that success, though, CSK had lost four games in a row and they have a poor head-to-head record against Rajasthan, who have won five of the last six meetings between the sides.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals prediction and best bet
The Royals have played some decent cricket this season but a lack of composure at the sharp end of matches has left them at the wrong end of the league standings.
They have lost ten of their 13 games, going down by two runs against Lucknow, one run against Kolkata and losing in a Super Over against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Top match runscorer tip: Jaiswal set to dazzle in Delhi
Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 51 on last month's trip to Delhi and he is worth backing to be the top match runscorer on his return to the venue.
The Royals have struggled for consistency this season but Jaiswal keeps churning out runs at the top of the order and his last ten innings include six half-centuries and a blistering 49 off 19 balls against RCB.
Yashasvi Jaiswal to be top match runscorer – 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
IPL FAQs
Who will win today’s IPL match?
Chennai Super Kings are favourites to beat fellow IPL strugglers Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on Tuesday although the Royals have won five of their last six matches against CSK.
What are the best IPL bets for Tuesday
Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying another prolific IPL campaign and he looks a good bet to be the top match runscorer on Tuesday. Jaiswal has scored six half-centuries in his last ten innings including one at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Royals face Chennai.
What channel is showing Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals?
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event. The match starts at 3pm BST.
Published on inIPL
Last updated
