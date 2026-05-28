Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL Qualifier 2 predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, May 29

Starts 3pm

Venue New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, New Chandigarh

Competition IPL

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket

Gujarat Titans have had plenty of IPL success in their short time in the competition, reaching the final in two of the four years that they have played. They have a chance to repeat the trick with a win over Rajasthan Royals, who came through Wednesday's Eliminator.

GT were beaten by defending champions Royal Challengers Benglauru in Qualifier 1 but now have a chance at redemption.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Gujarat Titans

2pts Evs general

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals preview

Youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the story of this IPL season and he came within a few inches of setting a league record for the fastest century as Rajasthan Royals overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in Wednesday’s Eliminator.

The young phenomenon smashed 97 from 29 balls but considering the start he had given his team their total of 243-8 was a touch disappointing and the Royals are worth taking on when they face Gujarat Titans in today’s Qualifier 2.

Apart from their top three, Rajasthan’s batting line-up has been distinctly average and if any bowling attack can limit their success, it could be Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat’s bowlers had a rare off day in their Qualifier 1 defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but they can bounce back at New Chandigarh.

A bowling attack of Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder is the envy of every team in the IPL and all five rank in the top 15 for most wickets taken in this year’s tournament.

They skittled the Royals for just 152 the last time that these two met and it is a surprise to see them priced up as outsiders for this clash.

While Sooryavanshi is undoubtedly a big danger, his performances have led to the Royals being overrated by the market and the Titans are fancied to return to the IPL final for a rematch with RCB.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in the IPL Qualifier 2. Here are the latest odds for Friday's match.

Market Odds Gujarat Titans Evs Rajasthan Royals 4-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

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FAQs for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

When is Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in the IPL?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is on Friday, May 29 at 3pm BST.

Where is Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals being played?

The clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is being played at New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, New Chandigarh.

What is the match betting for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals are 4-5 to win this one while Rajasthan Royals are Evs with bet365.

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