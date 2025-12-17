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Weekend Focus

Robbie Wilders tipped 5-1 winner David's Well last week and returns with four fancies for Saturday's ITV action

Robbie Wilders tipped 5-1 winner David's Well last week and returns with four fancies for Saturday's ITV action

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Weekend Focus
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Robbie Wilders has five fancies for Cheltenham's upcoming ITV action - including a 12-1 shot in the veterans' handicap
Robbie Wilders has five fancies for Cheltenham's upcoming ITV action - including a 12-1 shot in the veterans' handicap
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Weekend Focus
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Harry Wilson nailed a 13-2 winner in his last ante-post column - now he thinks a 7-1 shot stands out at Haydock
Harry Wilson nailed a 13-2 winner in his last ante-post column - now he thinks a 7-1 shot stands out at Haydock
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Weekend Focus
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'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
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Weekend Focus
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'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
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Weekend Focus
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'He looks a bit of value in a race that is likely to cut up' - Harry Wilson has 14-1 and 12-1 fancies among four tips for Saturday
'He looks a bit of value in a race that is likely to cut up' - Harry Wilson has 14-1 and 12-1 fancies among four tips for Saturday
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Weekend Focus
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'He looks a big price' - Harry Wilson has 25-1 and 12-1 fancies among five tips for Saturday
'He looks a big price' - Harry Wilson has 25-1 and 12-1 fancies among five tips for Saturday
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Weekend Focus
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Ombudsman should arguably be odds-on for the Champion Stakes - and his few dangers may not include Delacroix
Ombudsman should arguably be odds-on for the Champion Stakes - and his few dangers may not include Delacroix
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Weekend Focus
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Joseph O'Brien stable an obvious port of call as Irish domination of Cesarewitch set to continue
Joseph O'Brien stable an obvious port of call as Irish domination of Cesarewitch set to continue
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Weekend Focus
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Robbie Wilders thinks it's finally time for Japan to sew up a first Arc success
Robbie Wilders thinks it's finally time for Japan to sew up a first Arc success
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Weekend Focus
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Robbie Wilders eyes up a 50-1 shot exploring a new trip in the Cambridgeshire
Robbie Wilders eyes up a 50-1 shot exploring a new trip in the Cambridgeshire
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Weekend Focus
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Ain't Nobody a square peg in a round hole for Ayr Gold Cup - this other youngster can beat him
Ain't Nobody a square peg in a round hole for Ayr Gold Cup - this other youngster can beat him
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Weekend Focus
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The market suggests Aidan O'Brien holds the aces in the St Leger - but don't rule out this improving stayer
The market suggests Aidan O'Brien holds the aces in the St Leger - but don't rule out this improving stayer
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Weekend Focus
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Lazzat could be a class apart in Sprint Cup - but this 33-1 shot is overpriced with conditions coming right
Lazzat could be a class apart in Sprint Cup - but this 33-1 shot is overpriced with conditions coming right
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Weekend Focus
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Juddmonte favourite looks a poor price in Solario - so take him on with this juvenile who could be destined for the top
Juddmonte favourite looks a poor price in Solario - so take him on with this juvenile who could be destined for the top
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Weekend Focus
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Robbie Wilders thinks he's found 'huge value' in the Hungerford with this outsider
Robbie Wilders thinks he's found 'huge value' in the Hungerford with this outsider
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Weekend Focus
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The King George ingredients are in place for a fascinating tactical conundrum
The King George ingredients are in place for a fascinating tactical conundrum
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Weekend Focus
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Robbie Wilders flagged 66-1 July Cup winner No Half Measures last week - and reckons there may be more joy for trainer-of-the-moment at Newbury
Robbie Wilders flagged 66-1 July Cup winner No Half Measures last week - and reckons there may be more joy for trainer-of-the-moment at Newbury
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Weekend Focus
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Notable Speech deservedly favourite for the July Cup - but there's a 50-1 shot with untapped potential at the distance
Notable Speech deservedly favourite for the July Cup - but there's a 50-1 shot with untapped potential at the distance
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Raceday Intel
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All-weather form could prove key in the Northumberland Plate - and these 33-1 shots should not be underestimated
All-weather form could prove key in the Northumberland Plate - and these 33-1 shots should not be underestimated
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Weekend Focus
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Fillies to the fore in Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown - and one runner may have bumped into a future Group 1 sprinter last time
Fillies to the fore in Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown - and one runner may have bumped into a future Group 1 sprinter last time
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Weekend Focus
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The biggest Derby field in years awaits - here's why market leaders Delacroix and Ruling Court are worth opposing
The biggest Derby field in years awaits - here's why market leaders Delacroix and Ruling Court are worth opposing
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Derby festival
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Side with youngsters over established stars in cracking John of Gaunt - and don't forget this mudlark if there's a deluge
Side with youngsters over established stars in cracking John of Gaunt - and don't forget this mudlark if there's a deluge
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Britain
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Odds-on quotes about Field Of Gold easy to resist in Irish 2,000 Guineas - these rivals look the main dangers
Odds-on quotes about Field Of Gold easy to resist in Irish 2,000 Guineas - these rivals look the main dangers
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Weekend Focus
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Robbie Wilders tipped 5-1 winner David's Well last week and returns with four fancies for Saturday's ITV action

Robbie Wilders tipped 5-1 winner David's Well last week and returns with four fancies for Saturday's ITV action

icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Robbie Wilders has five fancies for Cheltenham's upcoming ITV action - including a 12-1 shot in the veterans' handicap
Robbie Wilders has five fancies for Cheltenham's upcoming ITV action - including a 12-1 shot in the veterans' handicap
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Harry Wilson nailed a 13-2 winner in his last ante-post column - now he thinks a 7-1 shot stands out at Haydock
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Harry Wilson nailed a 13-2 winner in his last ante-post column - now he thinks a 7-1 shot stands out at Haydock
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He's my bet of the weekend' - Richard Birch is all over a 14-1 shot as he picks out the value at Cheltenham's November meeting
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
'He's hugely overpriced at 33-1' - Richard Birch has three fancies for a cracking Saturday of action
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He looks a bit of value in a race that is likely to cut up' - Harry Wilson has 14-1 and 12-1 fancies among four tips for Saturday
'He looks a bit of value in a race that is likely to cut up' - Harry Wilson has 14-1 and 12-1 fancies among four tips for Saturday
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
'He looks a big price' - Harry Wilson has 25-1 and 12-1 fancies among five tips for Saturday
'He looks a big price' - Harry Wilson has 25-1 and 12-1 fancies among five tips for Saturday
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Ombudsman should arguably be odds-on for the Champion Stakes - and his few dangers may not include Delacroix
Ombudsman should arguably be odds-on for the Champion Stakes - and his few dangers may not include Delacroix
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Joseph O'Brien stable an obvious port of call as Irish domination of Cesarewitch set to continue
Joseph O'Brien stable an obvious port of call as Irish domination of Cesarewitch set to continue
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Robbie Wilders thinks it's finally time for Japan to sew up a first Arc success
Robbie Wilders thinks it's finally time for Japan to sew up a first Arc success
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Robbie Wilders eyes up a 50-1 shot exploring a new trip in the Cambridgeshire
Robbie Wilders eyes up a 50-1 shot exploring a new trip in the Cambridgeshire
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Ain't Nobody a square peg in a round hole for Ayr Gold Cup - this other youngster can beat him
Ain't Nobody a square peg in a round hole for Ayr Gold Cup - this other youngster can beat him
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
The market suggests Aidan O'Brien holds the aces in the St Leger - but don't rule out this improving stayer
The market suggests Aidan O'Brien holds the aces in the St Leger - but don't rule out this improving stayer
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Lazzat could be a class apart in Sprint Cup - but this 33-1 shot is overpriced with conditions coming right
Lazzat could be a class apart in Sprint Cup - but this 33-1 shot is overpriced with conditions coming right
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Juddmonte favourite looks a poor price in Solario - so take him on with this juvenile who could be destined for the top
Juddmonte favourite looks a poor price in Solario - so take him on with this juvenile who could be destined for the top
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Robbie Wilders thinks he's found 'huge value' in the Hungerford with this outsider
Robbie Wilders thinks he's found 'huge value' in the Hungerford with this outsider
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
The King George ingredients are in place for a fascinating tactical conundrum
The King George ingredients are in place for a fascinating tactical conundrum
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Robbie Wilders flagged 66-1 July Cup winner No Half Measures last week - and reckons there may be more joy for trainer-of-the-moment at Newbury
Robbie Wilders flagged 66-1 July Cup winner No Half Measures last week - and reckons there may be more joy for trainer-of-the-moment at Newbury
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Notable Speech deservedly favourite for the July Cup - but there's a 50-1 shot with untapped potential at the distance
Notable Speech deservedly favourite for the July Cup - but there's a 50-1 shot with untapped potential at the distance
icon
Raceday Intel
padlock
All-weather form could prove key in the Northumberland Plate - and these 33-1 shots should not be underestimated
All-weather form could prove key in the Northumberland Plate - and these 33-1 shots should not be underestimated
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
Fillies to the fore in Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown - and one runner may have bumped into a future Group 1 sprinter last time
Fillies to the fore in Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown - and one runner may have bumped into a future Group 1 sprinter last time
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
The biggest Derby field in years awaits - here's why market leaders Delacroix and Ruling Court are worth opposing
The biggest Derby field in years awaits - here's why market leaders Delacroix and Ruling Court are worth opposing
icon
Derby festival
padlock
Side with youngsters over established stars in cracking John of Gaunt - and don't forget this mudlark if there's a deluge
Side with youngsters over established stars in cracking John of Gaunt - and don't forget this mudlark if there's a deluge
icon
Britain
padlock
Odds-on quotes about Field Of Gold easy to resist in Irish 2,000 Guineas - these rivals look the main dangers
Odds-on quotes about Field Of Gold easy to resist in Irish 2,000 Guineas - these rivals look the main dangers
icon
Weekend Focus
padlock
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