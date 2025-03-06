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The Big Punting Survey

False addresses, fake reviews and media sabotage - findings show length to which illegal operators are going to deceive punters

False addresses, fake reviews and media sabotage - findings show length to which illegal operators are going to deceive punters

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The Big Punting Survey
'Everyone is losing out' - racing figures fear for sport in light of survey's findings over growth of black market
'Everyone is losing out' - racing figures fear for sport in light of survey's findings over growth of black market
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The Big Punting Survey
Failure to act on black market 'would be an act of vandalism' in wake of Big Punting Survey findings
Failure to act on black market 'would be an act of vandalism' in wake of Big Punting Survey findings
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The Big Punting Survey
How do young people feel about racing and betting? The results might surprise you
How do young people feel about racing and betting? The results might surprise you
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The Big Punting Survey
Jumps or Flat? Our survey reveals a clear winner in punters' affections
Jumps or Flat? Our survey reveals a clear winner in punters' affections
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The Big Punting Survey
We asked 10,000 punters about affordability checks and the black market. What you told us is alarming
We asked 10,000 punters about affordability checks and the black market. What you told us is alarming
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The Big Punting Survey
Racing's crisis: 1 in 3 high-rollers turn to black market amid rising frustration for punters unable to bet with legal bookies
Racing's crisis: 1 in 3 high-rollers turn to black market amid rising frustration for punters unable to bet with legal bookies
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The Big Punting Survey
Betting account restrictions on the rise as two in five report being limited
Betting account restrictions on the rise as two in five report being limited
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The Big Punting Survey
How the Big Punting Survey will help us to know more about you and your concerns
How the Big Punting Survey will help us to know more about you and your concerns
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The Big Punting Survey
The Big Punting Survey: one in six have already been hit with affordability checks
The Big Punting Survey: one in six have already been hit with affordability checks
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Gambling review
Affordability checks for one in six 'disproportionate' and flight to the black market 'almost inevitable'
Affordability checks for one in six 'disproportionate' and flight to the black market 'almost inevitable'
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Gambling review
The Big Punting Survey: revealing racing's 'Radio 4 problem'
The Big Punting Survey: revealing racing's 'Radio 4 problem'
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Gambling review
False addresses, fake reviews and media sabotage - findings show length to which illegal operators are going to deceive punters

False addresses, fake reviews and media sabotage - findings show length to which illegal operators are going to deceive punters

icon
The Big Punting Survey
'Everyone is losing out' - racing figures fear for sport in light of survey's findings over growth of black market
'Everyone is losing out' - racing figures fear for sport in light of survey's findings over growth of black market
icon
The Big Punting Survey
Failure to act on black market 'would be an act of vandalism' in wake of Big Punting Survey findings
icon
The Big Punting Survey
How do young people feel about racing and betting? The results might surprise you
icon
The Big Punting Survey
Failure to act on black market 'would be an act of vandalism' in wake of Big Punting Survey findings
icon
The Big Punting Survey
How do young people feel about racing and betting? The results might surprise you
icon
The Big Punting Survey
Jumps or Flat? Our survey reveals a clear winner in punters' affections
Jumps or Flat? Our survey reveals a clear winner in punters' affections
icon
The Big Punting Survey
We asked 10,000 punters about affordability checks and the black market. What you told us is alarming
We asked 10,000 punters about affordability checks and the black market. What you told us is alarming
icon
The Big Punting Survey
Racing's crisis: 1 in 3 high-rollers turn to black market amid rising frustration for punters unable to bet with legal bookies
Racing's crisis: 1 in 3 high-rollers turn to black market amid rising frustration for punters unable to bet with legal bookies
icon
The Big Punting Survey
Betting account restrictions on the rise as two in five report being limited
Betting account restrictions on the rise as two in five report being limited
icon
The Big Punting Survey
How the Big Punting Survey will help us to know more about you and your concerns
How the Big Punting Survey will help us to know more about you and your concerns
icon
The Big Punting Survey
The Big Punting Survey: one in six have already been hit with affordability checks
The Big Punting Survey: one in six have already been hit with affordability checks
icon
Gambling review
Affordability checks for one in six 'disproportionate' and flight to the black market 'almost inevitable'
Affordability checks for one in six 'disproportionate' and flight to the black market 'almost inevitable'
icon
Gambling review
The Big Punting Survey: revealing racing's 'Radio 4 problem'
The Big Punting Survey: revealing racing's 'Radio 4 problem'
icon
Gambling review