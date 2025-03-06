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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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The Big Punting Survey
Home
News
False addresses, fake reviews and media sabotage - findings show length to which illegal operators are going to deceive punters
The Big Punting Survey
'Everyone is losing out' - racing figures fear for sport in light of survey's findings over growth of black market
The Big Punting Survey
Failure to act on black market 'would be an act of vandalism' in wake of Big Punting Survey findings
The Big Punting Survey
How do young people feel about racing and betting? The results might surprise you
The Big Punting Survey
Jumps or Flat? Our survey reveals a clear winner in punters' affections
The Big Punting Survey
We asked 10,000 punters about affordability checks and the black market. What you told us is alarming
The Big Punting Survey
Racing's crisis: 1 in 3 high-rollers turn to black market amid rising frustration for punters unable to bet with legal bookies
The Big Punting Survey
Betting account restrictions on the rise as two in five report being limited
The Big Punting Survey
How the Big Punting Survey will help us to know more about you and your concerns
The Big Punting Survey
The Big Punting Survey: one in six have already been hit with affordability checks
Gambling review
Affordability checks for one in six 'disproportionate' and flight to the black market 'almost inevitable'
Gambling review
The Big Punting Survey: revealing racing's 'Radio 4 problem'
Gambling review
Home
News
False addresses, fake reviews and media sabotage - findings show length to which illegal operators are going to deceive punters
The Big Punting Survey
'Everyone is losing out' - racing figures fear for sport in light of survey's findings over growth of black market
The Big Punting Survey
Failure to act on black market 'would be an act of vandalism' in wake of Big Punting Survey findings
The Big Punting Survey
How do young people feel about racing and betting? The results might surprise you
The Big Punting Survey
Failure to act on black market 'would be an act of vandalism' in wake of Big Punting Survey findings
The Big Punting Survey
How do young people feel about racing and betting? The results might surprise you
The Big Punting Survey
Jumps or Flat? Our survey reveals a clear winner in punters' affections
The Big Punting Survey
We asked 10,000 punters about affordability checks and the black market. What you told us is alarming
The Big Punting Survey
Racing's crisis: 1 in 3 high-rollers turn to black market amid rising frustration for punters unable to bet with legal bookies
The Big Punting Survey
Betting account restrictions on the rise as two in five report being limited
The Big Punting Survey
How the Big Punting Survey will help us to know more about you and your concerns
The Big Punting Survey
The Big Punting Survey: one in six have already been hit with affordability checks
Gambling review
Affordability checks for one in six 'disproportionate' and flight to the black market 'almost inevitable'
Gambling review
The Big Punting Survey: revealing racing's 'Radio 4 problem'
Gambling review