'Back in the old days we were always thinking about winning but we weren't worried about losing'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

"I think he [Faugheen] won by 22 lengths and I got a bollocking for winning too far. At least she only won by 11 lengths, so I'm learning!"

Patrick Mullins is in good form after partnering Faugheen's relative Maughreen to win on her debut at Punchestown

'The owners are entitled to get a bit excited' - Maughreen slashed to 8-1 from 20 for Champion Bumper after impressive debut

"I broke my neck but thank God there was someone up there looking down on me. It was just nice to get a bit of redemption."

An emotional Martin Harley reflects on the serious injury he sustained after partnering a big-race winner in Australia

From a broken neck to biggest payday: Martin Harley delighted with turnaround after remarkable recovery

"We just love going to see her race. It's the sheer thrill of seeing this wonderfully determined mare seeing off the opposition that we love."

John Fairley explains why he has chosen to keep his star sprinter Highfield Princess in training as a seven-year-old

Highfield Princess to remain in training this year with connections eyeing Royal Ascot redemption

"He was unreal. He had a great temperament too and when you put all those things together you got a brilliant horse who gave us so many memorable days. He was absolutely one of the best horses I've ever trained."

Henry de Bromhead pays tribute as Cheveley Park Stud's star chaser A Plus Tard is retired following a disappointing effort at Leopardstown

'He had everything you want in a racehorse' - stunning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard is retired

"I see other people getting outside rides who haven't been doing it as long and I think, 'What's wrong with me and what can I do differently?'"

Up-and-coming rider Charlotte Jones expresses frustration over her struggle to find spare rides

Charlotte Jones: 'Five winners in a row and I don't pick up an outside ride - if I was a boy, would that be different?'

"Back in the old days we were always thinking about winning but we weren't worried about losing. That's the difference between then and now. We're talking about sport – and unlike most sports, when you have the best horses, you can basically select your opposition a lot of the time. I still love jump racing but it's far less interesting these days."

Desert Orchid's trainer David Elsworth gives his take on the competitiveness of modern jump racing

'I really do feel a right dick - I can't stand vanity and now people are going to think Elsie spends all day watching Desert Orchid'

"I think it's fair to say since being involved I've never feared for the future of the UK racing industry like I do today . . . I was therefore bemused and angered in equal measure by Mr Cruddace's comments. Bemused, as I can't see any good reason why the comments were made by someone working for the good of the industry. Angered, because I found them offensive and belligerent. Without owners the trainers would have nothing to train and the racecourses would have nothing to race and bookmakers have nothing to bet on."

Leading owner Craig Bennett reacts to the Racing Post's explosive interview with Arc chief Martin Cruddace

'Money talks and owners have the right to decide which country to race in' - owner-breeder blasts Arc boss's comments

"To get your picture taken with him, it's a good day. He just puts horses in the right spot, and he just gets them to finish. When you can do those things consistently day in and day out like he does, you get results."

American trainer Philip D'Amato spells out what makes Frankie Dettori so special after the legendary rider scoops a Grade 3 contest at Santa Anita

'He is the best of all time' - Frankie Dettori loses whip but holds on for biggest win since US switch

"The inherent perils of horseracing, a high-octane sport that turns on speed and is dependent on the whims of a cavalry of volatile, often intractable animals that weigh half a tonne each, means that disaster is never far away. Lee and Bevis have lived with that reality all of their lives, yet they have been poleaxed late in their respective careers by these relatively obscure incidents. It doesn't seem remotely fair."

Irish editor Richard Forristal urges the racing community to support Graham Lee and Richard Bevis after the pair's life-changing injuries

Racing doesn't happen without the sacrifices of people like Graham Lee and Richard Bevis - now they need our support

