'He is the best of all time' - Frankie Dettori loses whip but holds on for biggest win since US switch

Frankie Dettori registered his most notable win since embarking on the latest chapter of his career in the US when landing the Grade 3 Las Cienegas Stakes at Santa Anita on Honey Pants , celebrating with a flying dismount.

Trained by Philip D’Amato, Honey Pants was ridden just off the pace by Dettori for most of the 6½f turf contest but led in the straight before going on to hold off her stablemate Elm Drive by a head.

Frankie Dettori performs his trademark flying dismount

Dettori's victory in the $100,000 fillies’ and mares’ contest on Sunday moved him on to nine winners and more than $500,000 in prize-money since he began riding in California on December 26, and he lies fourth in the local jockey standings.

He said of his win on the six-year-old: “Phil told me to try to get a good break. I had a perfect spot, they all came off the fence and I got on the fence. When I went to go get my stick it flew out of my hand, so I gathered her together and at the end she stuck her neck out for me. Obviously I didn’t need the stick, we got the job done.”

Honey Pants and Dettori (right) hold off Elm Drive to win the Grade 3 $100,000 Las Cienegas Stakes

Winning trainer D’Amato was glowing in his praise of the 53-year-old winning rider. He said: “What can you say? Frankie Dettori, he is the best of all time. To get your picture taken with him, it's a good day. He just puts horses in the right spot, and he just gets them to finish. When you can do those things consistently day in and day out like he does, you get results."

He added of the result: “It's bittersweet, both of my horses tried hard. Elm Drive, she just gives it to you every time. Honey Pants has been a bit unlucky in the last couple of races and got vindication today.”

