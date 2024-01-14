Charlotte Jones: 'Five winners in a row and I don't pick up an outside ride - if I was a boy, would that be different?'

There is more than one way to skin a cat. Even so, the path Charlotte Jones has forged in establishing herself in the weighing room has to be one of the most unorthodox.

Although she has been riding since the age of six, Jones was 20 when she first sat on a racehorse and only a year later she was competing under rules.

Following a morning riding lots up Jimmy Moffatt's 300-foot gallop in the rugged hills surrounding the picturesque Lake District village of Cartmel, Jones takes a well-earned breather to contemplate the progress she has made in the intervening years.