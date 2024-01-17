Highfield Princess to remain in training this year with connections eyeing Royal Ascot redemption
Highfield Princess is set to return to training next month with the “sheer thrill” of watching her race overriding any desire to retire the sprinting star to stud, according to her owner-breeder John Fairley.
Trained by John Quinn, Highfield Princess claimed her fourth career Group 1 in 2023 when winning the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp, as well as winning the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. On her final run of the season, she finished sixth in the Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin.
However, rather than retiring Highfield Princess to be covered at stud, Fairley said he and his family were determined to continue enjoying the excitement of watching the seven-year-old race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 12:00, 17 January 2024
- Southwell's Wednesday card goes ahead but no jump racing on Thursday after Fairyhouse and Ludlow fail inspections
- 888 chief executive says financial performance 'must improve' as William Hill owner reveals fall in revenue
- 'This race is his best chance of a festival win' - ante-post fancies for the four novice chases at Cheltenham
- El Fabiolo on course for Ascot but team rule out travelling twice if weather leads to Clarence House being rescheduled
- Racing leaders pledge to lobby MPs to attend crucial affordability debate in Commons next month
- Southwell's Wednesday card goes ahead but no jump racing on Thursday after Fairyhouse and Ludlow fail inspections
- 888 chief executive says financial performance 'must improve' as William Hill owner reveals fall in revenue
- 'This race is his best chance of a festival win' - ante-post fancies for the four novice chases at Cheltenham
- El Fabiolo on course for Ascot but team rule out travelling twice if weather leads to Clarence House being rescheduled
- Racing leaders pledge to lobby MPs to attend crucial affordability debate in Commons next month