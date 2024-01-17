Highfield Princess to remain in training this year with connections eyeing Royal Ascot redemption

Highfield Princess is set to return to training next month with the “sheer thrill” of watching her race overriding any desire to retire the sprinting star to stud, according to her owner-breeder John Fairley.

Trained by John Quinn, Highfield Princess claimed her fourth career Group 1 in 2023 when winning the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp, as well as winning the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. On her final run of the season, she finished sixth in the Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin.

However, rather than retiring Highfield Princess to be covered at stud, Fairley said he and his family were determined to continue enjoying the excitement of watching the seven-year-old race.