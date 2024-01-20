Patrick Mullins avoids sanction for Limerick argument with cousin Danny

Patrick Mullins has not been punished for his post-race antics in the aftermath of the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas after senior officials of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board decided he did not bring Irish racing into disrepute.

The record-breaking champion amateur caused a stir after winning the Grade 1 contest on Gaelic Warrior with plenty of finger wagging towards his cousin Danny Mullins, who tried to sneak up his inside before the second-last on the runner-up Il Etait Temps.

Mullins didn't stop there and went on Racing TV afterwards to explain his anger.

He said: "I told Danny going out that there will be a gap on my inside going down to the second-last and 'do not come for it', but he hasn't listened to me. Luckily it didn't get the two of us beaten."

The matter was passed on by the raceday stewards at Limerick to senior IHRB officials despite Willie Mullins, trainer of both horses, stating it was simply a "storm in a teacup".

During the interview with those officials, Patrick Mullins conceded he "hadn't expressed himself appropriately in his comments on Racing TV immediately after the race, which may have incorrectly fuelled some of the subsequent speculation and comment."

He apologised for his conduct on the day, which he accepted was not as it should have been, and gave an undertaking that the conduct in question would not be repeated.

The officials accepted his apology and will not be taking any further action.

Thomond O'Mara: fined €10,000 for incident Credit: Patrick McCann

The IHRB did, however, slap a €10,000 fine on Tipperary-based trainer Thomond O'Mara for verbally and physically abusing Cork's clerk of the course and former top jockey Paul Moloney in November. He also has to pay €5,000 in costs.

Moloney said O'Mara had been harassing him with repeated phone calls, including late at night, concerning an incident at Limerick where Moloney also serves as clerk.

Moloney stated he was walking back from the track at a meeting at Cork in November after the third race and saw O'Mara waiting for him by the outside broadcast units. He said O'Mara then began shouting at him.

He explained he asked O'Mara to go away and said he had had enough of his phone calls late at night. At which point Moloney stated O'Mara grabbed him by his shirt and tie.

Moloney reported he had called Frank Clune on the IHRB radio for assistance but Damien Skehan, racecourse formeman at Cork, arrived on the scene in the meantime and O'Mara had departed.

Having considered the evidence, the IHRB referrals committee was satisfied that O'Mara had behaved in a manner which is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing.

A fine of €10,000 was imposed and his licence was suspended for three years. However, that portion of the sanction was suspended for a period of three years on the strict understanding that if there was any repeat of an offence of this nature or any breach of Rule 272 by O'Mara in the interim period, the suspension of his licence will come into effect.

