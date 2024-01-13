Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewDavid Elsworth
premium

'I really do feel a right dick - I can't stand vanity and now people are going to think Elsie spends all day watching Desert Orchid'

Lee Mottershead talks to the legendary trainer about life in retirement and the good old days

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
David Elsworth reminisces at home about Desert Orchid's famous defeat of Panto Prince in the 1989 Victor Chandler Chase
David Elsworth reminisces at home about Desert Orchid's famous defeat of Panto Prince in the 1989 Victor Chandler ChaseCredit: Edward Whitaker

Before we go any further, an important point must be made.

The subject of this interview, David Elsworth, now into his third year of being a former racehorse trainer, wishes it to be known that some of the content in this piece was gathered under duress and has, in his opinion, the potential to paint a wholly inaccurate picture of an individual who eschews public shows of vanity. Please do therefore bear this in mind when consuming the words and pictures that follow.

Please also be heartened by the news that, at the age of 84, Elsworth appears to be in excellent form, as is Stretch, the Dachshund with whom he shares a bungalow around a mile and a half from Newmarket's clock tower. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 13 January 2024inThe Big Read

Last updated 18:00, 13 January 2024

icon
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read