'I really do feel a right dick - I can't stand vanity and now people are going to think Elsie spends all day watching Desert Orchid'
Lee Mottershead talks to the legendary trainer about life in retirement and the good old days
Before we go any further, an important point must be made.
The subject of this interview, David Elsworth, now into his third year of being a former racehorse trainer, wishes it to be known that some of the content in this piece was gathered under duress and has, in his opinion, the potential to paint a wholly inaccurate picture of an individual who eschews public shows of vanity. Please do therefore bear this in mind when consuming the words and pictures that follow.
Please also be heartened by the news that, at the age of 84, Elsworth appears to be in excellent form, as is Stretch, the Dachshund with whom he shares a bungalow around a mile and a half from Newmarket's clock tower.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Johnny Burke: 'If I had that job again now I'd ride a lot more winners - I was too young'
- 'It will be incredibly worrying if the money coming into the sport keeps going down' - what's in store for racing in 2024?
- 'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only
- Denis O'Regan: 'I just realised I couldn't take it anymore - I need to let my body and brain unwind'
- Henrietta Knight: 'The thought of it going wrong doesn't bother me - nobody can take away those three Gold Cups'
- Johnny Burke: 'If I had that job again now I'd ride a lot more winners - I was too young'
- 'It will be incredibly worrying if the money coming into the sport keeps going down' - what's in store for racing in 2024?
- 'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only
- Denis O'Regan: 'I just realised I couldn't take it anymore - I need to let my body and brain unwind'
- Henrietta Knight: 'The thought of it going wrong doesn't bother me - nobody can take away those three Gold Cups'