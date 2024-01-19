Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'Money talks and owners have the right to decide which country to race in' - owner-breeder blasts Arc boss's comments

Second Step: makes his seasonal reappearance at Newbury on Saturday
Second Step (far): among the notable performers to race for owner-breeder Craig BennettCredit: Mark Cranham

Prominent owner-breeder Craig Bennett has criticised Martin Cruddace for “belligerent” comments in a recent interview and said the outlook taken by the chief executive of Arena Racing Company was counterproductive and not in the best interests of British racing.

In an  interview with the Racing Post last week, Cruddace accused figures in racing who continually called for greater transparency on racecourses’ media rights income as being “economically illiterate” and that he would not engage with “people who leave rational thought at the door and are not prepared to change their view no matter what you say”.

Cruddace conceded racecourse costs could be better explained to participants, but added: “What I am not ever going to allow is for a trainer or an owner to tell this company how it should be run and what it should spend money on.”

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 19 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 16:34, 19 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain