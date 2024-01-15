'The owners are entitled to get a bit excited' - Maughreen slashed to 8-1 from 20 for Champion Bumper after impressive debut

The Willie Mullins-trained Maughreen , a daughter of Walk In The Park out of a half-sister to Faugheen, did nothing but enhance her reputation after making a most impressive debut in the concluding mares' bumper.

Patrick Mullins had an armchair ride the whole way round, and when asking her to quicken she left her rivals standing. Her 11-length margin of victory over previous bumper runner-up Harrys Annie did not really illustrate her superiority.

The champion amateur said: "That was very impressive. She was very professional, settled great, quickened up well and handled the ground great. Her work had been good but that is probably better than what she had been doing at home. The owners are entitled to get a bit excited, especially with that pedigree."

It was a nice parallel, as Patrick also rode Faugheen to win a Punchestown bumper on debut. He said: "I think he won by 22 lengths and I got a bollocking for winning too far. At least she only won by 11 lengths, so I'm learning!"

Paddy Power cut her to 8-1 (from 20) for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham.

It was the second leg of a Closutton double after hurdles newcomer Highwind overcame some very novicey jumping to land the opening juvenile maiden hurdle under Sean O'Keeffe. Paddy Power cut him to 16-1 (from 25) for the Triumph Hurdle.

Walsh double

It has been a good couple of days at this Punchestown meeting for Ted Walsh. Hardwired landed the concluding amateur riders handicap chase on Sunday, and the second winner in two days came courtesy of 6-4 favourite Buachaillbocht in the 2m7f handicap hurdle under Mark Walsh.

The six-year-old was making up for a defeat at Tramore two weeks ago. It looked as though the odds were going to be landed with some ease when he loomed up travelling strongly before the last hurdle. He took time to pick up and got involved in a battle from the final flight, but he held on by half-a-length from No Fussing.

Ted Walsh said: "He was better today than at Tramore, that track might have been a bit tight for him. It was atrocious ground there too and he just didn't travel. He travelled well today and stayed it out well. He was entitled to do that, he's only six and he's improving.

"He's working as well as a horse like Pictures Of Home [rated 104], and starting off 87 you would hope that he could win a race or two. He ran to his mark today, and he's a big scopey horse that should jump a fence."

It also rounded off a good two days for owner JP McManus. Buachaillbocht was the second leg of a double for him and Mark Walsh after the Gordon Elliott-trained Slanagaibhgoleir landed the 2m7f maiden hurdle. It took the owner's tally to four wins at the meeting after landing the two Graded races on Sunday.

Mystical Power becomes new Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite with authoritative Moscow Flyer success

'The vets went to see him and said they'd never seen a recovery like it'

