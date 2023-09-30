Kinross and Frankie Dettori bid for back-to-back Prix de la Foret victories

One source of potential injustice in the Flat Pattern is the lack of Group 1 options for older horses over seven furlongs. Without the Qatar Prix de la Foret, races like the City of York, Hungerford and Lennox Stakes would be the best prizes a seven-furlong specialist can realistically hope to win.

It is the only top-level race of its kind in Europe and suits a certain type of horse. Kinross evidently fits the bill, although that undersells his body of work. In addition to victories in the Foret, City of York, Lennox and Park Stakes over seven furlongs, he is also a Group 1 winner over six and went close in a Breeders' Cup Mile.

Those who once labelled Kinross a slow-ground bully have also been silenced in recent times. His Breeders’ Cup exploits on rattling fast ground reversed that perception, while his recent City of York strike on good to firm is 1lb off his lifetime best on Racing Post Ratings.

In the last 13 months, Kinross has raced nine times and only once dipped below an RPR of 119, a figure alien to the rest. That is a remarkable level of consistency and these numbers tell us Kinross is highly likely to run his race, as does a near-perfect draw in stall two.

The intermediate distance of the Foret naturally lends itself to a clash between sprinters and milers. Maurice de Gheest winner King Gold steps back up in trip, while the Richard Hannon-trained Happy Romance and Shouldvebeenaring are others to find their niche as sprinters.

However, Prix du Moulin winner Sauterne, who downed one of France’s leading three-year-olds in Big Rock last time and now drops down in distance, rates Kinross's biggest threat. He is progressive but breaks from stall 13.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Frankie finale

Frankie Dettori bids to sign off at Longchamp on a high aboard Kinross, whose connections are unfazed by the prospect of contrasting conditions after he triumphed in the mud last season.

Frankie Dettori: will once again partner Kinross for Ralph Beckett Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The jockey, who is retiring at the end of the season, will attempt to provide Britain with an eighth successive success in the race since Andre Fabre landed it with Make Believe in 2015.

Dettori said: "Longchamp is my second favourite racecourse after Ascot and I'll have to bring my French tack home with me after riding in the Foret."

Kinross has had a similar autumn campaign to last year with victories in the Group 2 Lennox and City of York Stakes but will be fresher this time having not run in the Park Stakes at Doncaster.

His trainer Ralph Beckett said: "He's back to seven furlongs and is in good form. The preparation for this has gone well since York and the ground looks like it will suit."

What they say

Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of Fang

He has his ground. It’s a much better field than in the Prix du Pin but this is a track for specialists and he handles it perfectly, which will not be the case with every runner.

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Pogo

Hopefully he can run well as he's lost his way a little bit this year, which is unfortunate as he owes us nothing. One thing in his favour is it looks like he'll get his ground, which he hasn't had much of this year.

Nicolas Caullery, trainer of King Gold

His preparation has gone flawlessly.This really is his favourite track; he’s won three times this year and was an unlucky third in May. He is well drawn and I’ll be exceptionally disappointed if he doesn’t run very well, although beating Kinross and Sauterne won’t be easy.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Shouldvebeenaring and Happy Romance

I was delighted with Shouldvebeenaring’s run in the Sprint Cup last time, and in another couple of yards he might have won. He’s won over this trip and has every chance. Happy Romance ran a great race in the Portland on her handicap debut. She’s back up in grade and having another go at seven furlongs. She owes us absolutely nothing and hopefully she can put up another bold show.

George Boughey, trainer of Cachet

I was pleased with Doncaster. She had been off the track for 457 days and is entitled to improve. She's exactly where I’d want her. I’d have liked to have been drawn a little bit lower but the speed looks to be more outside us than inside. She’s travelled well before and hopefully she can put up a bold show again.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Dabawa

The trip is ideal and she ran well in the Prix du Pin and earned her right to run in the Prix de la Foret. It’s a very strong line-up and she's not brilliantly drawn.

Yann Lerner, joint-trainer of Exxtra

We couldn’t have the filly in better form. I was keen to run her at this trip and on this track so it’s hugely disappointing to draw 14 out of 14.

Patrice Cottier, trainer of Sauterne

She has come out of the Moulin in great shape and I'm happy with her. I think she's slightly better over 1,400 metres than 1,600 metres but unfortunately we have a bad draw in stall 13.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read these next:

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 'I really think he has a chance of winning' - top trainers on their big-race contenders

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: the runners, the odds, the verdict

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on each of the 15 Longchamp runners

Why this horse can win the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

Can anything trouble hot favourite Beauvatier in the Lagardere? - key quotes and analysis

Can Opera Singer make it a record-equalling five Marcel Boussacs for Aidan O'Brien?

Can Blue Rose Cen bounce back and confound the doubters at the end of a long season?

Abbaye analysis and insight as Highfield Princess seeks a Group 1 breakthrough this season

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.