'He's shown plenty of speed at home' - key quotes and analysis for competitive handicap

A significant proportion of these handicappers arrive in form and this appears to be one of the classier races staged at Brighton.

King Of War was successful when last seen 274 days ago and debuts for the in-form Michael Wigham, whose 15 per cent strike-rate with new recruits betters his overall hit-rate of ten per cent.

Lunatick landed his sole victory in a mile maiden at this track, albeit a two-runner one, and despite looking a tricky conveyance when second at Bath on his return, he still managed to notch a lifetime best Racing Post Rating.

Twilight Dancer also arrives in career-best form having won over course and distance four weeks ago, while Musical Mystery returned an unlucky third at Leicester this month after meeting trouble in running.

It's always worth noting horses who recorded their highest Topspeed figure at a similar track when ground conditions are similar. Magical Merlin earned his when benefiting from a pace collapse three starts back at Epsom, while King Of War’s came at Lingfield in August.

King Of War, who is worth marking up there as he did it the hard way from the front, should be monitored closely in the betting on his return for a stable responsible for a well-backed winner here last week.

Market moves should also be heeded for Charlie Fellowes’s lightly raced stable debutant Falcon Nine in just his second turf handicap. This son of Ulysses is a half-brother to Prix Marcel Boussac winner Albigna and his dam contested Group 1 races in France, Japan and the US.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ground and weather

The going is good and although the forecast on Monday is largely dry, clerk of the course Philip Hide expects some showers before racing.

He said: "It's good ground for Brighton and we're expecting some showers today and there's a bit of rain about from the early hours of the morning. We do sometimes miss the rain, but the general spread is between 2-5mm."

What they say

Harry Charlton, trainer of Magical Merlin

He was consistent last year and he should come on for his run the other day. The track might suit him.



Jonathan Portman, trainer of Twilight Dancer

She's doing well but she's up 5lb and it makes things a little bit harder. I don't want any more rain, which we might get, because she'd want a bit quicker ground. However, she's in good form, she has a great mind and Olivia Tubb's allowance is taking some weight off.

Simon Dow, trainer of Arctician

He's in good shape, but will probably need the rain to arrive in time. Drying ground is unlikely to suit him, but he's in great form and he's been unlucky in recent months on the all-weather. Maybe a change of location and surface will help him.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Falcon Nine

He's a new recruit, so it's a bit of a fact-finding mission. He's been running over much further for Sir Michael [Stoute], but if you look through his pedigree he has a lot of speed. Although he's by Ulysses, his mum's side is pretty quick and he's shown plenty of speed at home. We think the step back to seven furlongs is worth a try and the ground should be beautiful.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Fierce

As long as we keep getting the rain I'll be happy, but he's in great form. We're putting blinkers on him for the first time, so hopefully they can make him run a different race.

Reporting by Liam Headd

