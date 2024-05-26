'I think he'll love it around Ballinrobe' - which trainer is particularly keen on his chances in the Mayo National?

Claiming has been the secret to success in the Mayo National in recent years.

Gordon Elliott secured the services of 7lb claimer Danny Gilligan for Tullybeg last year, and Kieran Callaghan, who also claimed 7lb, was successful on Rock Road in 2022. Donagh Meyler claimed 3lb when he won it on Kilcarry Bridge in 2017, as did Brian Hayes on 2015 winner Rohan's Pride, when the winner's prize was €19,500.

The race is now worth €100,000, with the winner receiving €59,000, so it's no coincidence the quality of the fare has improved, and this year five of the field are rated 140 or higher.

The class act is undoubtedly Salvador Ziggy and, guess what, Elliott has booked a 7lb claimer for last season's Kerry National runner-up. Carl Millar won five Listed races last season, as well as the Ulster National at Downpatrick, and is superb value for his allowance.

Since that near miss in the Kerry National, Salvador Ziggy has been a beaten odds-on favourite in the American Grand National at Far Hills and was pulled up in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

These are much shallower waters, though, and if the rain stays away he has to enter the equation.

A worrying stat for supporters of Salvador Ziggy, however, is that nine of the last ten winners of the Mayo National have carried 10st 10lb or less. The sole exception was Peregrine Run in 2019.

Willie Mullins won this in 2022 with Rock Road and We'llhavewan carries the same Bowes Lodge Stables silks and also has the services of Callaghan. He is one from one at the track having won a handicap hurdle last summer.

The problem is that the nine-year-old is 4lb out of the handicap. So too is Battle Of Mirbat , while Arrycan is 3lb wrong and Romeo Magico 2lb wrong.

Emmet Mullins has called up Rachael Blackmore for Romeo Magico. She has ridden for the stable only six times and just once over jumps.

Last year's winner Tullybeg is 7lb higher now, but Flanking Maneuver catches the eye off 134. He could be well handicapped.

Going news

The going was good to yielding on Sunday following 10mm of rain on Saturday night. Although there is potential for more light rain or drizzle, Monday is set to be mainly dry.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Salvador Ziggy, Tullybeg, Frontal Assault , Ballykeel and Duffle Coat

You'd like to think Salvador Ziggy has a touch of class in a race like this and Carl's [Millar] claim will be a big help. The better the ground the better his chance, so hopefully the rain stays away. Sam [Ewing] is on Duffle Coat, who has been hitting the crossbar a lot lately. He's been running consistently well, though, and has a nice low weight, so I could see him being in the mix again. Tullybeg won this race last year, ran well enough in the Ulster National and has been in good form since, while Frontal Assault travelled nicely for a long way in that race at Downpatrick, before being run out of it late. Ballykeel was a bit disappointing at Punchestown, but he sneaks in here off a nice weight and I wouldn't rule him out.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Final Orders

He's not well handicapped, but he'll like the ground and I think he'll love it around Ballinrobe.

Gavin Cromwell: trainer of Final Orders Credit: Edward Whitaker

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer of Aime Desjy and We'llhavewan

It's a huge pot and credit to Ballinrobe for putting it up. Aime Desjy ran very well at Aintree and three miles shouldn't be a problem for him. He'll like the ground too and should be competitive. We'llhavewan was second in the Grand National Trial at Punchestown and ran really well for a long way in the Irish National. He unseated early in the Scottish National and he's 4lb out of the handicap, but I still think there's another nice pot in him.

Philip Rothwell, trainer of Captains Nephew

We're stepping up in trip and two miles and seven might be stretching him a bit, but if it's nice summer ground I think he has a chance of staying. He just about got the trip over two and a half at Limerick over Christmas, but that was on bottomless ground and it will be much nicer here.

