'The long-term plan is the Arc' - Group 1 stars line up in Prix d'Ispahan clash

The Prix d'Ispahan is the polar opposite of the Prix de la Foret in terms of the European Pattern; its nine-and-a-quarter-furlong trip may be unique but there doesn't appear to be a huge population of Group 1 horses crying out for an intermediate distance between its more conventional neighbours at a mile and a mile and a quarter.

That can sometimes lead to a less-than-enthralling vintage, but the eight-runner line-up here boasts four individual Group 1 winners.

Four editions since 2010 have gone to fillies and mares and it's striking the France Galop handicapper rates Blue Rose Cen and Mqse De Sevigne better than their rivals even before their 3lb sex allowance comes into play.

With an official rating of 118, Blue Rose Cen shades Mqse De Sevigne by a pound but will be making her first start since winning the Prix de l'Opera here last October. Yeguada Centurion's daughter of Churchill moved to Maurizio Guarnieri three months before Big Rock, so there is less worry on that score, for all that the last-named looked to blow up in last weekend's Lockinge on his seasonal bow.

Mqse De Sevigne and Alexis Pouchin return after winning the Prix Jacques Laffitte Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Mqse De Sevigne had plenty go against her when giving weight away in the Prix Jacques Laffitte, but showed she retains all her ability when she finally got in the clear.

The pair boast six Group 1 victories between them but all have been against their own sex and there is not a shortage of talent on the side of the colts and geldings if you are so minded to take them on for that reason.

Marhaba Ya Sanafi has looked as good as ever in three starts this season and any horse who can push Tribalist close over a mile at his favoured Saint-Cloud has to be taken seriously, making last season's Poule d'Essai winner an interesting alternative to the two fillies.

Brave Emperor is rated a pound higher than Marhaba Ya Sanafi by the French handicapper and brings solid credentials, providing his trip to Hong Kong a month ago has not left a mark.

Haya Zark produced a clear career-best when emerging victorious from a blanket finish to win the Prix Ganay, although he had only three-quarters of a length in hand on the fifth-placed Horizon Dore . Haya Zark bids to become only the second horse this century to complete the Ganay-Ispahan double, following Cirrus Des Aigles in 2014.

Happy connections with their lively Prix Ganay winner Haya Zark

A drying sun is likely to bring the going round to somewhere approaching souple (soft) on the penetrometer, and the GoingStick could be no worse than good to soft by race time, which would be a plus for Horizon Dore in his quest to reverse placings. Every ounce of moisture remaining in the Longchamp soil would help Haya Zark, as it would British-trained runner Checkandchallenge .

Dolayli has yet to be tested at Group 1 level but drying ground would help him as well and he looked potentially very smart when trouncing the returning Junko on the Chantilly Polytrack in March. He is the lowest-rated horse in the line-up, but that comment also applied to the same owner-trainer combination's Rouhiya before her win in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches a fortnight ago.

What they say

Nemone Routh, racing manager to the Aga Khan, owner of Dolayli

We dropped him back to a mile and Christophe [Soumillon] came back and said he's not a miler. The pace caught him out a little bit and he was just always doing a little too much to stay. He probably needed the run as well. We were very pleased with him and he's definitely stepped forward from it. He handles soft and he'll get through it but we think he'll be better on a firmer surface. We're looking forward to it but it's a strong renewal.

Adrien Fouassier, trainer of Haya Zark

He worked well on Tuesday and remains in good condition. Christophe Soumillon is back, having not been available last time, while Alexis [Pouchin] is required to ride for Monsieur Fabre. The drop back in trip is no bad thing because there will be pace in the race and I'm quite confident.

Pauline Chehboub, racing manager to Gousserie Racing, owners of Horizon Dore

It was a very bunched finish in the Ganay and we're trying him back over a slightly shorter trip. He's recovered well and the more the track dries out the better, as we can't wait to see him back on better ground. He's in fantastic physical shape.

William Knight, trainer of Checkandchallenge

He needed the run at Sandown and he was a bit sleepy that day. He's tuned in mentally and fitness-wise he'll definitely have come on. It's a tough race with four Group 1 winners in there. The distance is perfect and the track will suit, while I hope there's some juice left in the ground.

Archie Watson, trainer of Brave Emperor

He has come out of his Hong Kong run well and is in great order at home. I'm very happy with him and he has travelled over to France all good. It's a competitive Group 1 contest but I hope he can run a very good race.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Mqse De Sevigne

I was pleased with her comeback. The long-term plan is to run her over further with a view to the Arc. We'll go for this race, then Deauville before Longchamp. It's a good race against the colts, but she's in good shape and she'll run very well.

Maurizio Guarnieri, trainer of Blue Rose Cen

I am pleased with the filly. She finished off her serious work on Tuesday and she's ready. You have to remember it will be her first run in almost eight months, but I don't think the ground makes much difference to her either way.

