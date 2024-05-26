Karl Burke chasing 1,000 Guineas double - don't forget his German Classic runner who 'should put up a good show'

Karl Burke has turned to an old friend in his bid to land a unique Classic double on Sunday afternoon.

Three-quarters of an hour before running Fallen Angel in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh, his Darnation lines up in the German equivalent.

And the trainer is relying on local knowledge by giving the Dusseldorf mount to Adrie de Vries, who won the Prix Jean Romanet and Premio Lydia Tesio for him on Odeliz in 2015.

Darnation landed the May Hill on soft ground at Doncaster last autumn and ran as though she would be better for the race when finishing 14th on her reappearance in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Darnation: impressive winner of the May Hill Stakes under Clifford Lee Credit: John Grossick

Looking ahead to Sunday's race, Burke said: "She travelled over really well and the ground is nice and soft, which is what she wants. That's why she's gone there and apparently they are making her favourite.

"We were happy enough with her going into Newmarket but we knew she'd come on for it and she seems to have done. There's a bit more to come with her but I'm very happy with her and she should put up a good show."

Explaining the jockey booking, Burke said: "Adrie has won two Group 1s and a Group 3 for us and he's a very good jockey with lots of experience.

Adrie de Vries: won Group 1s on Odeliz for Karl Burke Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Everybody tells me Dusseldorf is a track you need to know so it made sense to use Adrie."

Darnation is joined in the line-up by the Kevin Philippart de Foy-trained Kempton novice winner Rochelle (Jack Mitchell) and Queues Likely (Billy Loughnane), who completed a four-timer for Stan Moore when landing a Group 3 at Cologne last month.

The Andrew Balding-trained Marcella (Jason Watson) and Amy Murphy's Geologist (Silvestre de Sousa) complete the British challenge. Main Edition was the last British-trained winner for Mark Johnston in 2019.

