2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 'I really think he has a chance of winning' - top trainers on their big-race contenders

Can Ace Impact revive the Arc fortunes of French three-year-olds?

It is 17 years since a home-trained three-year-old colt lifted Europe's ultimate all-aged prize, but there is an infectious confidence surrounding the unbeaten Ace Impact ; a feeling that has spread far beyond the closed circle of Jean-Claude Rouget and his team and which has ensured he is unchallenged at the head of the Arc market.

If there has been one middle-distance performance in Europe to delight the dreamers then it was surely Ace Impact's surge to glory in the Prix du Jockey Club in June, when Cristian Demuro pulled his mount out from the back of the field turning in and mercilessly hunted down Big Rock, a horse with enough pace to be second in the Jacques le Marois over a mile on his next start.

The question that raises its hand is whether a horse that can win so impressively over an extended mile and a quarter at Chantilly can sustain that brilliance over Longchamp's far greater test of stamina.

"You can’t be certain he will get the trip but the way he finishes his races, and the fact that his sire stayed, I’m optimistic on that score," said Rouget, an Arc winner with Sottsass in 2020.

"It’s a long time since the Jockey Club was run over 2,400 metres, but if it was still at that distance he would have run in it all the same."

On the fact his stable star is seeking to become the first winner since Saumarez in 1990 to land the Arc on a first try at the trip, Rouget added: "It would be very rarely that I run a horse in the Grand Prix de Paris after the Jockey Club so there aren’t many opportunities to test them over the trip apart from the Prix Niel, which is not a race that interests me.

"He’ll either stay or he won’t, but Vadeni came into the Arc last year with a very similar profile and he ran very well."

Unusually for a French-trained horse, the lightly raced Ace Impact has not encountered Longchamp in any of his five career starts.

"I’m not worried as he is a pretty straightforward ride who settles off a strong pace," said Rouget. "Plenty of Arc winners were making their first start at Longchamp and you can’t tick every box before the big day. I didn’t think it was essential. Cristian will ride his usual waiting race and concentrate on getting him to relax in the knowledge that he is such a good finisher."

Scott Burton, France correspondent

Hukum: 'He's shown more boot this year'

The late great Hamdan Al Maktoum achieved many things in the sport, but Arc success is something that eluded him before he sadly died in 2021.

His Shadwell organisation has been scaled back, but they continue to revel in top-flight joy and Hukum provided a highlight when he landed a stirring King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in July.

He hails from the finest Shadwell family and his younger brother Baaeed was champion of Europe last year.

Owen Burrows with his Arc contender Hukum at Farncombe Down Stables in Lambourn Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Winning It would be massive no matter what, but to win it for Shadwell would add extra gloss and it would really repay all the faith Sheikh Hamdan and his family have shown in me," said Hukum's trainer Owen Burrows.

Thought better than ever this term, Hukum, the mount of Jim Crowley, is bidding to become the first six-year-old to win the Arc and he will have to do that from a wide draw in stall 14.

"I'm very happy with him," Burrows added. "He left at 6.30am on Friday and he's travelled to Dubai so I'm not concerned about the trip.

"He's a sensible horse, but the draw could have been nicer. I won't dwell on that because I can't do anything about it and I'll be interested to see how the ground dries, but it's not like we're in the summer with high temperatures and baking sunshine all day. There are really good dews at this time of year so hopefully there's enough moisture in the ground.

"His prep's been good since the King George and I took him up to the gallops in Upper Lambourn just to give him an awayday. We did that before the King George too.

"For whatever reason he's shown a bit more boot this year and that will help wherever we'd have been drawn. I had a brief chat with Jim on Thursday, but we'll have a proper discussion before the race. I've seen people say there might not be a lot of pace, but he's pretty versatile with regard to tactics."

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent

Westover: 'He's a much more mature horse mentally and physically this year'

Think Arc and you might think of the pink, white and green livery of the Juddmonte operation, whose supremo Khalid Abdullah died two years ago.

Before then the legendary owner-breeder had seen his silks carried to Arc glory on six occasions, by Rainbow Quest, most thrillingly Dancing Brave, Rail Link, Workforce and Enable, who triumphed twice.

In the Ralph Beckett-trained Westover , the Juddmonte operation, which also produced the mighty Frankel, have a fine chance of a seventh success.

He won the Irish Derby last year before finishing sixth in the Arc, but is an improved model this time round.

"He's in good nick," Juddmonte's Barry Mahon said. "He had a hard race when he was second in the King George last time and we won't know whether that's left a mark until he runs again, but his preparation has been smooth and the trainer and jockey [Rob Hornby] are very happy with him.

"He's a much more mature horse mentally and physically this year, which was always what we hoped would happen. He takes everything in his stride and has been to France this year when he won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud where he set a new track record."

Of the Abdullah family's affection for the Arc, Mahon added: "This race means a huge amount to them. They're very aware this is one of the greatest races in the world and the reason they're involved in breeding and racing horses is to continue their father's legacy in trying to win these races. It's definitely not lost on them and they're excited.

"Westover is a dual Group 1 winner who has competed at the highest level and even in defeat this year his runs have been huge. He was second to Equinox in Dubai, Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup and to Hukum in the King George. There is no doubt the ability is there when conditions fall right."

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent

Can Continuous complete famous double?

The stats are stacked against Continuous as no St Leger winner has managed to win the Arc in the same season. Nine have tried this century and nine have failed, five of them trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Yet there seems to be a different aura around Continuous. He has come from nowhere to be the sole Ballydoyle representative in Europe's most prestigious prize and the manner in which he won the oldest Classic at Doncaster 15 days ago suggests it would be foolish to write him off. He is on a roll and confidence could not be higher.

Continuous: an emphatic winner of the St Leger at Doncaster under Ryan Moore Credit: John Grossick

Only Ballymoss has done the St Leger-Arc double, but not in the same season, and O'Brien admitted he would have liked a longer break between the two races for his rapidly improving son of Heart's Cry. In the same breath he also revealed the Doncaster Classic didn't seem to take a great deal out of Continuous.

O'Brien said: "Everything has gone well since Doncaster, although he hasn't done a lot. A few half-speeds. Anything he has done we have been happy with and everybody seems to be delighted with him.

"We might have preferred it if it was four weeks rather than two between the two races, but he's a hardy horse and he doesn't look a tired horse either. He didn't lose much weight at Doncaster, only a couple of kilos, and he's put that all back on. He's taken the race very well."

Stamina is the trump card of Continuous and the faster they go, the more dangerous he will be. O'Brien doesn't anticipate it turning into a sprint and feels his colt is quite flexible.

The trainer said: "He travels well through his races and he's quick away from the gates. You have to get the trip well in the Arc. Even in slowly run Arcs they get going early and you have to stay. Ryan [Moore] will ride the race as he finds it. He has a good draw."

O'Brien trained the first three home in the Arc of 2016, when Found led home stablemates Highland Reel and Order Of St George, and he also won it in 2007 with Dylan Thomas.

Moore is also on the hunt for his third Arc. He steered Found to victory, and was also aboard 2010 winner Workforce.

David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor

Feed The Flame: 'He's a very good horse'

The second of France's two star three-year-old colts, Feed The Flame, has a similar profile to Ace Impact in at least one respect; namely that neither ran at two.

The pair met in the Jockey Club and, in common with every other runner, the Pascal Bary-trained Feed The Flame had no answer to Ace Impact's irresistible turn of foot, staying on to be fourth and beaten almost seven lengths.

The Grand Prix de Paris over the full Arc course and distance proved much more to his liking and the son of Kingman showed plenty of dash himself, dipping under 11 seconds for each of the furlongs between the three and the one marker and comfortably seeing off Adelaide River and Soul Sister in the process.

His trial in the Prix Niel was far less convincing, as he trailed home adrift of Fantastic Moon with Christophe Soumiilon struggling to get his partner to change his legs early on.

Veteran trainer Pascal Bary is unconcerned and regards the Niel as a means to an end and, while rain would have helped his chances, the memory of his Grand Prix success on a fast surface should keep his supporters in good heart.

"He’s a very good horse and one with an excellent temperament and a good mind, while he stays 2,400 metres well," said Bary, whose Sulamani was second to Marienbard 21 years ago.

"The track should be a bit less lively than when he ran in the Grand Prix de Paris and the Niel, so he should be a bit more at ease on the ground. I really think he has a chance of winning.

"I think he was a bit rusty on Trials day and a little less fit than he had been in the spring and it took him longer to change his legs on fast ground where they went a good pace. I don’t think that will be an issue on Sunday."

Scott Burton

What the others say

Henk Grewe, trainer of Sisfahan and Mr Hollywood

We won’t be going forward with Mr Hollywood. That wasn’t the plan last time in Baden-Baden but there was no place. We were very happy with the run because he hadn’t worked too hard beforehand and we think he’s improved. We hoped for heavy ground for him at Longchamp but I don’t think we’ll get it. Still I’m very confident for Sunday and he handles good ground. Sisfahan is a speed horse and an outsider and will be ridden from behind to finish. He will enjoy the good ground, that is why he didn’t run last Sunday in Cologne.

Adrien Fouassier, trainer of Haya Zark

Of course it’s a huge challenge against excellent opposition but he’s in good form. I would have preferred heavy ground but we have a good draw and a vastly experienced jockey. Gerald [Mosse] hasn’t sat on him but he knows the horse well from watching his races.

Fabrice Chappet, trainer of Onesto

He’s been in good form since Ireland, where things didn’t go his way. But we haven’t lost faith in the horse. He’ll have his ground and every run has been a good one except the last, which you have to put a line through.

Simca Mille: trained by Stephane Wattel Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Stephane Wattel, trainer of Simca Mille

The horse is in top form and he has really worked well in the run-up. But on fast ground with the rail in its innermost position, drawing 15 out of 15 makes things a whole lot more complicated. I am pleased we avoided too many tough battles during the summer and are heading there with a lot of mental freshness and in the best possible shape to confront a few horses that are rated higher than him.

James Savage, assistant trainer of Bay Bridge

I think we've got a lovely draw in stall six. We're around Aidan's horse [Continuous] and the favourite [Ace Impact] in seven and eight. It's a draw we would have chosen. It's just perfect. A negative draw, really low or really high, would have given us less confidence, but we're confident he'll run a nice race and the draw has just helped us out even more. He's A1 – he's good to go.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Place Du Carrousel

She’s going to run well. We’ll see how she matches up. I just have a slight feeling that the three-year-old generation is not that good so I hope she can compete. The draw won’t be a problem for her.

Tomohito Ozeki, trainer of Through Seven Seas

In Japan that has been a lot of reflection about which would be the best horse could adapt best to the needs of the Arc. The owners and the farm had a long discussion and had many horses to choose from. Personally I think they have made the right decision and that Through Seven Seas is the right horse for this race. I think the three-month gap from the Takarazuka Kinen is ideal for her, and gave her the same time to recover and prepare as after her Group 3 win in the spring.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Free Wind

Free Wind has been a consistent filly all year including when slightly unfortunate in the Yorkshire Oaks. She's a filly that we've always thought a lot of and hopefully she can break well and get a good position from her inside draw.

Fantastic Moon: backed up his Deutsches Derby win with success in the Prix Niel

Rene Piechulek, rider of Fantastic Moon

Fantastic Moon worked very well on Tuesday and so we supplemented him on Wednesday. The expected good ground will suit him. He stays in training next year so we decided to run in the Arc this year rather than travel to the USA or Japan. He is in good condition and he looks great.

