2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on each of the 15 Longchamp runners 

A fabulous field of 15 will go to post for the 2023 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp) and what a race we have in store, but who will come out on top? Read our runner-by-runner guide featuring insight from deputy Ireland editor David Jennings, top trainer quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV on Sunday . . .

1 Sisfahan

Star rating: *

DJ's view: Torquator Tasso was a shock in 2021, this would be a tremor. The German Derby winner from two years ago wasn't beaten far by Simca Mille at Hoppegarten in August, but bombed out again last time. You would need some imagination to see him winning this. He's 100-1. I wouldn't back him at 500-1.

Trainer's view: Henk Grewe, trainer: "Sisfahan is a speed horse and an outsider, and will be ridden from behind to finish. He will enjoy the good ground – that is why he didn't run last Sunday at Cologne."

Sisfahan
Jky: Lukas Delozier Tnr: Henk Grewe

2 Haya Zark

Star rating: *

DJ's view: This will be his 15th start, but he's yet to even run in a Group 1, never mind win one. He is 0-5 in Group 2s. He needs soft ground and doesn't get it here. If he wins, I will ask Margot Robbie over to my gaff for a coffee because it would prove anything in life is possible.

Trainer's view: Adrien Fouassier, trainer: "Of course it's a huge challenge against excellent opposition but he's in good form. I would have preferred heavy ground but we have a good draw and a vastly experienced jockey. Gerald [Mosse] hasn't sat on him but he knows the horse well from watching his races."

Haya Zark
Jky: Gerald Mosse Tnr: Adrien Fouassier

3 Onesto

Star rating: **

DJ's view: Talented at two, terrific at three, terrible so far at four. Has shown nothing this season to suggest he can win an Arc but has bits and pieces of interesting stuff on his CV, which suggests he's well able to do a good job when on a going day.

Trainer's view: Fabrice Chappet, trainer: "He's been in good form since Ireland, where things didn't go his way. But we haven't lost faith in the horse. He'll have his ground and every run has been a good one except the last, which you have to put a line through."

Onesto
Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: F Chappet

4 Simca Mille

Star rating: **

DJ's view: The godfather of tipping, our very own Tom Segal of Pricewise fame, was fancying this guy to outrun his odds before the draw demons terrorised his chances. He is way out in stall 15 and not since the tremendous Treve in 2013 has a winner come from such a wide berth. Won the Grosser Preis von Berlin last time and you know who else won that? Torquator Tasso and Alpinista. Interesting.

Trainer's view: Stephane Wattel, trainer: "The horse is in top form and he has really worked well in the run-up. But on fast ground with the rail in its innermost position, drawing 15 out of 15 makes things a whole lot more complicated. I am pleased we avoided too many tough battles during the summer and are heading there with a lot of mental freshness and in the best possible shape to confront a few horses who are rated higher than him."

Simca Mille
Jky: Alexis Pouchin Tnr: S Wattel

5 Bay Bridge

Star rating: *****

DJ's view: Doesn't seem to like the heat of summer. Has never won in June or July, but comes to life in the autumn and the best performance of his career arrived in last year's Champion Stakes when playing the role of party pooper at Baaeed's big bash. Seemed to relish 1m4f on his first try over the trip in the September Stakes at Kempton. Love the freshness angle, having had only one start since mid-June. Ground ideal and draw better than ideal. How on earth is he 14-1?

Trainer's view: James Savage, assistant to trainer Sir Michael Stoute: "I think we've got a lovely draw in stall six. We're around Aidan's [O'Brien] horse [Continuous] and the favourite [Ace Impact] in seven and eight. It's a draw we would have chosen. It's just perfect. A negative draw, really low or really high, would have given us less confidence, but we're confident he'll run a nice race and the draw has just helped us out even more. He's A1 – he's good to go."

Bay Bridge
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

6 Westover

Star rating: ****

DJ's view: A smashing sort. Gave his heart and soul to the King George but Hukum just wouldn't relent. Only sixth in this last year, but has more suitable conditions this time and 15 Arc winners had been beaten in the race before so it's not a massive negative. Inside stall. Great chance.

Owner's view: Barry Mahon, Juddmonte: "He's in good nick. His preparation has gone well. We've had no setbacks or worries and I'm told the ground could be good, which is fine, and I think being drawn one is okay too. He had a hard race when he was second in the King George last time and we won't know whether that's left a mark until he runs again, but his preparation has been smooth and the trainer and jockey [Rob Hornby] are very happy with him."

Westover
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

7 Hukum

Star rating: ****

DJ's view: No six-year-old has ever won the Arc but nobody walked on the moon before Neil Armstrong and then 11 more have done it since. It will surely be done at some stage and maybe Hukum will be the one to do it. Take away the Sheema Classic of 2022 and he's been flawless for the last two years. No reason why he won't be bang there, although the draw could have been kinder.

Trainer's view: Owen Burrows, trainer: "I'm very happy with him and we're going as second favourite for the Arc, so obviously we've got a good chance. He left at 6.30am on Friday and he's travelled to Dubai, so I'm not concerned about the trip. He's a sensible horse, but the draw could have been nicer. I won't dwell on that because I can't do anything about it and I'll be interested to see how the ground dries, but it's not like we're in the summer with high temperatures and baking sunshine all day. There are really good dews at this time of year, so hopefully there's enough moisture in the ground. His prep's been good since the King George and I took him up to the gallops in Upper Lambourn just to give him an awayday. We did that before the King George too."

Hukum
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

8 Place Du Carrousel

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: Last year's Prix de l'Opera heroine who took the step up to 1m4f in her stride when bagging the Prix Foy. Ousting Iresine is a serious achievement and Andre Fabre knows a thing or two about how to win an Arc. Plenty to like about her, but not enough to think she can win it.

Trainer's view: Andre Fabre, trainer: "She's going to run well. We'll see how she matches up. I just have a slight feeling that the three-year-old generation is not that good so I hope she can compete. The draw won't be a problem for her."

Place Du Carrousel
Jky: Mickael Barzalona Tnr: A Fabre

9 Through Seven Seas

Star rating: ****

DJ's view: Could this be the mare to make the big splash for Japan? Thirty have tried and 30 have failed. All eyes were drawn to Equinox in the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin in June, but Through Seven Seas had to avoid all sorts of icebergs up the straight and still managed to get within a neck of the world's best racehorse. She could be anything and deserves huge respect.

Trainer's view: Tomohito Ozeki, trainer: "In Japan there has been a lot of reflection about which would be the horse who could adapt best to the needs of the Arc. The owners and the farm had a long discussion and had many horses to choose from. Personally I think they have made the right decision and that Through Seven Seas is the right horse for this race. I think the three-month gap from the Takarazuka Kinen is ideal for her and gave her the same time to recover and prepare as after her Group 3 win in the spring."

Through Seven Seas
Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Tomohito Ozeki

10 Free Wind

Star rating: *

DJ's view: Has the Frankie factor, but take that away and what have you got? A smart filly who shouldn't be good enough to win an Arc, or be placed in one.

Trainer's view: Thady Gosden, joint-trainer: "Free Wind has been a consistent filly all year, including when slightly unfortunate in the Yorkshire Oaks. She's a filly we've always thought a lot of and hopefully she can break well and get a good position from her inside draw."

Free Wind
Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

11 Mr Hollywood

Star rating: **

DJ's view: This German guy, runner-up in his home Derby, is unexposed and might have won the Grosser Preis von Baden had he stayed on the rail. That said, he just doesn't look good enough.

Trainer's view: Henk Grewe, trainer: "We won't be going forward with Mr Hollywood. That wasn't the plan last time at Baden-Baden, but there was no pace. We were very happy with the run because he hadn't worked too hard beforehand and we think he's improved. We hoped for heavy ground for him at Longchamp but I don't think we'll get it. Still I'm very confident for Sunday and he handles good ground."

Mr Hollywood
Jky: Bauyrzhan Murzabayev Tnr: Henk Grewe

12 Feed The Flame

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: Glorious in the Grand Prix de Paris, in which he showed a stunning turn of foot to reel in Adelaide River. The Prix Niel didn't go according to the pre-race script; not a single line did, in fact. Forget that, this is a classy colt. Has a squeak.

Trainer's view: Pascal Bary, trainer: "He's a very good horse and one with an excellent temperament and a good mind, while he stays 2,400 metres [1m4f] well. The track should be a bit less lively than when he ran in the Grand Prix de Paris and the Niel, so he should be a bit more at ease on the ground. I really think he has a chance of winning. I think he was a bit rusty on trials day and a little less fit than he had been in the spring – it took him longer to change his legs on fast ground where they went a good pace. I don't think that will be an issue on Sunday."

Feed The Flame
Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: P Bary

13 Ace Impact

Star rating: ****

DJ's view: Unbeaten, unruffled and unnatural acceleration. That sizzling turn of foot was probably seen to best effect in the Prix du Jockey Club when smashing Big Rock. Not as dominant at Deauville last time, but still got the job done. Favourite for a reason. If there is an absolute superstar in the field, it's him. Still has to prove it, though.

Trainer's view: Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer: "He'll either stay or he won't, but Vadeni came into the Arc last year with a very similar profile and he ran very well. I'm not worried [about him handling Longchamp] as he is a pretty straightforward ride who settles off a strong pace. Plenty of Arc winners were making their first start at Longchamp and you can't tick every box before the big day. I didn't think it was essential. Cristian [Demuro] will ride his usual waiting race and concentrate on getting him to relax in the knowledge that he is such a good finisher."

Ace Impact
Jky: Cristian Demuro Tnr: J-C Rouget

14 Fantastic Moon

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: Supplemented on Wednesday and why not? Extinguished Feed The Flame in the Prix Niel so deserves his slot in the field, but will do well to uphold that form here.

Jockey's view: Rene Piechulek, rider: "Fantastic Moon worked very well on Tuesday and so we supplemented him on Wednesday. The expected good ground will suit him. He stays in training next year so we decided to run in the Arc this year rather than travel to the US or Japan. He is in good condition and he looks great."

Fantastic Moon
Jky: Rene Piechulek Tnr: Frau S Steinberg

15 Continuous

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: The St Leger winner was supplemented this week and will bid to give Aidan O'Brien a third Arc. The faster they go the more dangerous he will be, but the worry is that others might have a more potent turn of foot. Place prospects.

Trainer's view: Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "Everything has gone well since Doncaster, although he hasn't done a lot. A few half-speeds. Anything he has done we have been happy with and everybody seems to be delighted with him. We might have preferred if it was four weeks rather than two between the two races, but he's a hardy horse and he doesn't look a tired horse either."

Continuous
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

