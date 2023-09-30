Can Opera Singer make it a record-equalling five Marcel Boussacs for Aidan O'Brien?

When it comes to handling top-class fillies Criquette Head and Pascal Bary have few peers in Europe and their joint-record of five wins in the Prix Marcel Boussac is a fine illustration.

Among all the other plaudits heaped on Aidan O'Brien, his ability to produce a contender for this particular race may not get as much play as some, but he will join Head and Bary in the record books if Opera Singer can add her name to those of Rumplestiltskin, Misty For Me, Found and Ballydoyle.

The daughter of Justify laid out her credentials out when running right away from her rivals to score by six and a half lengths in the Group 3 Newtownanner Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

The form was franked when third-placed Kalispera went close to winning the main trial for the Boussac, going down by a neck to Freville in the Prix d'Aumale.

In turn the Aumale form is represented here by Freville , who like Opera Singer has a few runs under her belt. She comes here with a similar profile to last season's winner Blue Rose Cen, also trained by Christopher Head.

Overall the Group form in France has not set a frightening standard, although Les Pavots could do no more than win the Group 2 Prix du Calvados and has been kept fresh for this race.

The chief danger to Opera Singer on form is May Hill winner Darnation , who has been winning on softer ground than she will encounter here but should ensure any weakness is ruthlessly exposed.

What they say

Andre Fabre, trainer of Zandy

Good ground won’t be a problem and she has some stamina, so a strong pace would help her.

Christopher Head, trainer of Freville

She has a lot of scope and is probably going to make up into a very nice three-year-old. She has a good mind and I think it’s important that she has plenty of experience for the Marcel Boussac. She has a lot going for her. She's in the Arc Sale on Saturday.

Freville and Aurelien Lemaitre after landing the Group 3 Prix d'Aumale

Nicolas Clement, trainer of Rose Bloom

She has done everything right. We’re still not sure how she measures up in terms of Group horses but her training has gone well. This is a big jump in class but there’s only one Boussac. We have a good stall number and the ground is good. She's well bred and physically she's well proportioned.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Les Pavots

Her win at Deauville was a Group 2, so there weren’t too many options before this race, and she had run a fair bit earlier in the season. We’ve prepared her for this race in the hope the ground wouldn’t get too soft and she’s in very good form. When you get her covered up, she doesn’t pull and so I think she should stay.

Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of Voodoo Magic

She's entered in the Arqana sale, so we’ll see if she's sold. Last time out she was in season and didn’t show her best form. She seems well but this will be tough for her.

Gianluca Bietolini, trainer of Ribaltagaia

She doesn’t have much experience but she was very professional in winning her debut and created a good impression. She has continued to progress and her last two pieces of work were very good.

Darnation: impressive winner of the May Hill Stakes under Clifford Lee Credit: John Grossick

Karl Burke, trainer of Darnation

She travelled over well and is in really good form. I just hope the ground doesn't get too quick. It's her third run in a month but she's not the biggest, so we're making hay while the sun shines. If she runs like she did at Doncaster she should be bang there.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Opera Singer

She's a lovely filly and all those Justifys seem to get better when they step up to a mile. The track and the trip will suit and we're looking forward to seeing how she gets on. We've been very happy with her.

Christophe Ferland, trainer of Julica

She has some talent and we think a bit of her, so we’re giving her a chance, which is the case with a number of these fillies who haven’t got Group form. The ground will be fine for her.

