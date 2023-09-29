Why this horse can win the 2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp on Sunday - plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp) features the world's best middle-distance stars, but who will land the top autumn prize in Paris on Sunday? Our top tipsters have had their say on the big race – and also selected their 1-2-3s. You can also claim £40 in free bets from Paddy Power here .

Forecast odds: 5-2

By Stuart Redding

I expect Ace Impact to confirm his place at the top of the European middle-distance division by taking the Arc. The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt looked a cut above his rivals when taking the Prix du Jockey Club by more than three lengths and then made it five successive wins at Deauville. This new trip shouldn't be a problem.

Hukum is likely the pick of the British raiders but I wouldn't be surprised to see a big run from Bay Bridge, who has been slightly overlooked in the betting.

Ace Impact 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Cristian Demuro Tnr: J-C Rouget

Forecast odds: 6-1

By Tom Park

Hukum's win in the King George is the best piece of form on offer and he's the one they have to beat. His two performances prior to that were out of the top drawer too, beating Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup before getting the better of Desert Crown over 1m2f in the Brigadier Gerard on his return from a layoff.

Yes, Ace Impact has been impressive, but he'll have to step up plenty to match Hukum. Bay Bridge is clearly very talented when on song and will have been primed for this.

Hukum 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Forecast odds: 6-1

By Kitty Trice

A fascinating Arc with a number of viable contenders. Preference goes to Hukum, Shadwell's homebred brother to Baaeed. He and Westover pulled clear of the solid King Of Steel in the King George and it may just be that they have more battle experience than Ace Impact, who rates a serious contender after a striking Prix du Jockey Club triumph.

Fantastic Moon, winner of the Deutsches Derby and Prix Niel, is not one to underestimate.

Hukum 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Forecast odds: 13-2

By Graeme Rodway

Got stuck in the mud when sixth last year, but conditions look set to be to Westover's liking this time and he is improving.

His last two Racing Post Ratings have been his highest and his easy win in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July was followed by a narrow second behind Hukum in the King George at Ascot, when the front two were a long way clear of the third. Hukum is a bit of an Ascot specialist – his form figures there read 1311 – and Westover is capable of reversing the places with that rival at this track.

Bay Bridge is the obvious danger as he is unexposed at the trip and comes to himself at this time of year, while a huge-priced outsider often makes the places and Sisfahan is the one who catches my eye at bigger odds.

Westover 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Forecast odds: 13-2

By Robbie Wilders

The word 'good' seems sure to be in the going description for the Arc and that is excellent news for Westover. Juddmonte's reliable colt could manage only sixth in the 2022 running, but that field was stronger, conditions are more suitable now and he has been on a sharp upward curve since.

Westover follows the same path to Longchamp as last year, but produced a miles better effort in this season's King George than he did in the previous running. Just a head separated Hukum and Westover at Ascot and the younger, less-exposed improver has the benefit of course experience.

Westover 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Forecast odds: 15-2

By Richard Birch

Feed The Flame has been given the classic Arc preparation and looks primed to run a career-best on the big day. He remains lightly raced, but he has already shown a level of form that could be good enough to win. The vibe after his Longchamp prep run this month was that he would improve considerably for that spin.

Desert Crown would have been the selection if Sir Michael Stoute had been able to get him to the race. His formlines with Hukum suggest the Owen Burrows-trained six-year-old must go very close. Stoute's Bay Bridge is also a major player.

Feed The Flame 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: P Bary

Forecast odds: 15-2

By Scott Burton

Feed The Flame ran some searing fractions to beat Adelaide River and Oaks winner Soul Sister in the Grand Prix de Paris. He doesn't always make life easy for his jockey and Christophe Soumillon struggled to get him on to the right lead in the Prix Niel, when ultimately he blew up behind Fantastic Moon. With that prep under his belt, I think he can 'do a Bago' and win the big one.

I have huge respect for Hukum, Westover and Bay Bridge but the French three-year-olds have looked a cut above this year.

Feed The Flame 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: P Bary

Forecast odds: 15-2

By Joe Eccles

It was no surprise to see Feed The Flame take a big step forward form-wise when stepped up to 1m4f for the first time in the Grand Prix de Paris over this course and distance in July. The Pascal Bary-trained colt engaged the after-burners to run down Adelaide River, who franked the form in a Group 3 at the Irish Champions Festival, with Oaks heroine Soul Sister back in third.

Feed The Flame couldn't reel in Fantastic Moon – who reopposes on Sunday – in the Prix Niel here last month, but having a strong pace to aim at in the Arc can see him reverse those placings. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Simca Mille run another big race at a track he enjoys, and he rates the main danger.

Feed The Flame 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Christophe Soumillon Tnr: P Bary

Forecast odds: 10-1

By David Jennings

The three-year-olds haven't bowled me over this season and you have to rewind to Enable in 2017 to find the last member of the Classic generation to get the job done in the Arc. I'm concentrating on the older brigade and the value option is Bay Bridge.

He's unexposed over 1m4f and has five RPRs between 122 and 125 on his CV. It is all about the first furlong or two for Bay Bridge. If he relaxes, he is extremely dangerous and conditions ought to be absolutely ideal. I love his low key prep and the fact he has only been seen once since mid-June. He doesn't deserve to be a double-digit price.

Bay Bridge 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 1-2-3 predictions

Stuart Redding

1 Ace Impact

2 Hukum

3 Bay Bridge

Tom Park

1 Hukum

2 Ace Impact

3 Bay Bridge

Kitty Trice

1 Hukum

2 Westover

3 Ace Impact

Graeme Rodway

1 Westover

2 Bay Bridge

3 Sisfahan

Robbie Wilders

1 Westover

2 Ace Impact

3 Through Seven Seas

Richard Birch

1 Feed The Flame

2 Hukum

3 Bay Bridge

Scott Burton

1 Feed The Flame

2 Bay Bridge

3 Place Du Carrousel

Joe Eccles

1 Feed The Flame

2 Simca Mille

3 Hukum

David Jennings

1 Bay Bridge

2 Hukum

3 Westover

