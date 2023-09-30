2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3.05 Longchamp) takes centre stage in Paris on Sunday afternoon, but who will be crowned champion? Get the lowdown on the star horses, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Arc, also featuring our verdict on the outcome of what promises to be an epic race. You can also claim £40 in free bets from Paddy Power here.
Won the German Derby in 2021 but has a modest strike-rate (just 1-11) since; finished behind stablemate Mr Hollywood in the Grosser Preis von Baden most recently, failing to back up his good effort behind Simca Mille in the Grosser Preis von Berlin; well exposed now and holds weak claims in this hot context.
Trainer: Henk Grewe
Jockey: Lukas Delozier
Forecast odds: 100-1
Draw: 13
Successful twice at Group 3 level early this season, including over course and distance; respectable third in Deauville Group 2 five weeks ago; has developed into a very useful colt but looks well short of Arc standard and appears likely to struggle in this first Group 1 attempt.
Trainer: Adrien Fouassier
Jockey: Gerald Mosse
Forecast odds: 100-1
Draw: 4
Only tenth in this contest 12 months ago despite being in better form at the time, having won the Grand Prix de Paris then gone close in the Irish Champion Stakes; beat only one rival back at Leopardstown three weeks ago, failing to build on his Marois reappearance effort; enough to prove in this second Arc attempt.
Trainer: Fabrice Chappet
Jockey: Maxime Guyon
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 9
French colt who has proved smart on home soil and has form figures of 2112 at Longchamp (1m2f-1m4f); broke his Group 1 duck when sent over to Germany seven weeks ago, landing the Grosser Preis von Berlin (1m4f, good) which has thrown up the last two Arc winners (doubles not completed in same season); acts on soft; has something to find on ratings but the other signs are positive and his overall consistency is another plus; could go well.
Trainer: Stephane Wattel
Jockey: Alexis Pouchin
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 15
High-class performer over 1m2f, career highlight his success in last year's Champion Stakes at Ascot (good to soft); form dipped on most recent attempt at that distance but he proved suited by tackling 1m4f in the September Stakes at Kempton (AW) three weeks ago, recording a clear-cut win that sets him up nicely for an Arc attempt; remains unexposed at this trip and blossoms at this time of year, being 3-4 in October races (the defeat can be excused); strong claims.
Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 12-1
Draw: 6
Respectable sixth in this race last year, despite the ground (very soft) perhaps being slower than ideal; rock-solid record (form figures 2212) this term, the win gained in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (1m4f, good to soft); nearly followed up in a thrilling King George where he tenaciously pushed Hukum to the wire and went down by only a head, banishing the memory of his monumental flop in the same contest 12 months earlier; has a fighting chance.
Trainer: Ralph Beckett
Jockey: Rob Hornby
Forecast odds: 13-2
Draw: 1
Has the age stats against him, as only one horse (seven-year-old Motrico in 1932) older than five has won the Arc; however, he has improved with age and comes here with a leading chance on form; stuck on gamely to beat Westover in a cracking King George at Ascot (1m4f) when last seen, taking career record to 11-17 and registering a second Group 1 win; needs good or softer ground; top-class six-year-old who thoroughly deserves his place in this field.
Trainer: Owen Burrows
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 5-1
Draw: 14
Smart filly who got up close home in the Prix de l'Opera (1m2f, very soft) on this card 12 months ago; successful in slowly run Prix Foy back here (good to soft) three weeks ago on first crack at 1m4f, taking career record to 5-9; hasn't strictly progressed any further this season but she's still unexposed at this distance and could not be in better hands (trainer has won the Arc a record eight times).
Trainer: Andre Fabre
Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
Forecast odds: 20-1
Draw: 11
Raced mainly on good/firmer; Japanese mare who is better than ever at the age of five; successful in handicaps (including 1m1f Grade 3) at Nakayama early this year, then ran very well in the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin (1m3f) where, following a spot of trouble in the straight, she finished strongly for a neck second to Equinox who is the world's highest-rated horse; that bare result gives her nation plausible dreams of finally winning the Arc after several gallant attempts.
Trainer: Tomohito Ozeki
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
Forecast odds: 9-1
Draw: 5
Acts on soft and good to firm; smart mare who has won several notable races (1m2f-14.5f) against her own sex, most recently the Middleton at York in May; unplaced favourite at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood but bounced back to form in the Yorkshire Oaks, nearly beating a progressive three-year-old who followed up in the Vermeille; faces a harder task in this field but the magic touch of Frankie Dettori, who sets the riding record with six Arc wins, could make a difference on his final ride in this race.
Trainer: John and Thady Gosden
Jockey: Frankie Dettori
Forecast odds: 20-1
Draw: 3
Very consistent thus far, with form figures reading 11222; good second in the German Derby (just over two lengths behind Fantastic Moon) and Grosser Preis von Baden (1m4f, good; beaten only a neck) since upped to Group 1 level; by no means fully exposed but he's well down this pack in terms of bare achievements as things stand.
Trainer: Henk Grewe
Jockey: Bauyrzhan Murzabayev
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 10
Progressive and unbeaten (3-3) on going softer than good, notably a success in the Grand Prix de Paris over course and distance when coming with a strong run to lead close home; his two defeats came on good ground, namely fourth to Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club and most recently second to Fantastic Moon (who had a better tactical scenario) in the Prix Niel; still of major interest and would be particularly interesting granted a slow surface.
Trainer: Pascal Bary
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Forecast odds: 8-1
Draw: 2
Talented and unbeaten three-year-old who won this year's Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly (good) in fantastic style, coming from a difficult-looking position to win going away and set a record time since the race was dropped to 10.5f; not quite so impressive in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville (1m2f, good to soft) since but was only "80 or 85 per cent ready" according to his trainer and should be absolutely spot-on for this grand occasion; remains an exciting colt, one with a great turn of foot, and could prove hard to beat provided he stays this new trip.
Trainer: Jean-Claude Rouget
Jockey: Cristian Demuro
Forecast odds: 11-4f
Draw: 8
Supplemented on Wednesday at a cost of €120,000, with connections swayed by the favourable weather forecast (drying ground would be in this colt's favour); stayed on well to beat Feed The Flame in the Prix Niel over course and distance (good) most recently, adding to his success in the German Derby and taking record at 1m4f to 2-2; improving colt who holds major claims in his attempt to become the fourth German-trained winner of the Arc.
Trainer: Sarah Steinberg
Jockey: Rene Piechulek
Forecast odds: 12-1
Draw: 12
Supplemented on Wednesday at a cost of €120,000, having developed into a serious Arc candidate with authoritative wins in the Great Voltigeur at York (1m4f, good to firm) and St Leger at Doncaster (14.5f, soft) on his last two outings; disappointing in the French Derby but progressive otherwise and comes here in excellent form; the downside is that no horse has ever completed the Arc/Leger double in the same season, including five attempts by horses from this yard.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 11-2
Draw: 7
By Steve Boow
No horse since Saumarez (in 1990) has won the Arc on their first attempt over 1m4f but exciting Ace Impact could well maintain his unbeaten record provided he stays the distance. St Leger winner Continuous also has to overcome unfavourable stats but he arrives on the up, while King George protagonists Hukum and Westover have tricky-looking draws but otherwise hold major claims. Those main market contenders therefore don't look bombproof and there are several plausible options among the remainder, notably THROUGH SEVEN SEAS, who is better than ever this year, nearly collared the superb Equinox when last seen and gives Japan a bright chance of finally landing an Arc. Furthermore, this has been a good race for fillies and mares and the forecast weather is in the selection's favour (drying ground would be a bonus). Bay Bridge, who is unexposed at this trip and has a great record in October, is second choice ahead of Place Du Carrousel, who posted her biggest figure on this card last year. Prix Niel representatives Fantastic Moon and Feed The Flame are also respected.
