Can anything trouble hot favourite Beauvatier in the Lagardere? - key quotes and analysis

Beauvatier is arguably second only to Ace Impact in terms of being a standard bearer for the home team on Arc day.

Yann Berberot has plotted a faultless campaign through four victories, the most recent of which was a first success at Group 3 level in the Prix La Rochette, and the value of the form has to be taken seriously, given he had Prix Morny runner-up Ramatuelle behind him on his second start at Saint-Cloud.

While he has carried all before him at home, that is not to say he is the only plausible French-trained winner, as the Aga Khan's Zabiari is making rapid strides, despite still looking like mentally he has some growing up to do.

Evade is also a potential challenger if he can channel his early exuberance, although in reality he has more than the official length margin to make up with Beauvatier from his defeat in the Rochette.

Richard Hannon has never hidden his admiration for Rosallion, who would not have been in love with the soft ground at Doncaster in the Champagne Stakes and should have conditions more to his liking.

Unquestionable looks the pick of Aidan O'Brien's pair and had excuses in the Phoenix Stakes, where his race was effectively over after he reared up in the stalls.

Rising force Wathnan Racing are also doubly represented. The Richard Fahey-trained Native American is preferred by the market off the back of an easy success in a sales race at the Curragh.

His companion-in-colours, Ballymount Boy, found only the smart Indian Run too good in the Group 3 Acomb at York and it's difficult to fathom why he's twice the price.

Jean-Claude Rouget, trainer of Zabiari

He has a very good chance. I like him a lot. He has been transformed and is progressing at a rate of knots.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Rosallion

He was unfortunately beaten at odds-on in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last time, but they had watered overnight and the ground was plenty loose enough, which he didn’t like. We've always liked him and it’s a shame the bubble was burst last time, but I still think he'll end up a Group 1 horse.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Unquestionable and Henry Adams

Unquestionable seems well and has had plenty of time since the Phoenix. He banged himself in the gates that day and lost his front shoes as well. We always had it in the back of our minds to step him up to seven furlongs and this was the race where we wanted to do that. We were very happy with his work during the week. Henry Adams won his Group race at Leopardstown with blinkers. He's a big baby and has had a good break since that run. He worked very well during the week and he's comfortable over seven furlongs. We considered supplementing him for the Middle Park given he was working so well.

Yann Barberot, trainer of Beauvatier

He started early enough this season but I've taken my time with him between races. I've never pushed him to the limit in the morning and he keeps showing he's a very good horse in his races. I've had a good run-in to the race. He goes on all types of ground but the fact that he has the same conditions as in the Prix La Rochette is no bad thing.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Evade

The problem is that he hasn’t been handy at all, he’s a difficult ride. He gave away a lot of ground last time and I hope he breaks better and settles. I hope the pace will be much stronger and I don’t have many doubts about his ability. It'll be interesting to assess his form.

Richard Fahey, trainer of Native American

He’s got to step up on what he’s done. I think the race the other day should have brought him on. It’s a huge step and he needs to find 20-odd pounds, so we’ll see what happens.

