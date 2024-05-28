'There's no reason why he can't win again' - quotes and analysis for a hot-looking sprint with two runners seeking a hat-trick

Eve Johnson Houghton has her string in good form (four winners since Friday) and the stable's Change Sings looked progressive throughout his three-year-old campaign. He came on for his reappearance with an all-the-way success at Newmarket this month.

He is respected back on the all-weather having won here twice last term, but there are a couple of reasons to take him on at his likely short price. The Newmarket race didn't look the deepest handicap for a Class 4 and he was given what looked an easy lead, while the draw (eight) this time could have been kinder for this out-and-out front-runner.

The hat-trick-seeking Tyger Bay represents another in-form trainer in Conrad Allen, and the form of his latest success at Bath is looking rock-solid, with the second and fourth winning since. Tyger Bay won with a bit more in hand than the winning margin suggested at Bath so a 3lb rise is probably fine, and it's an effort worth marking up as he raced close to a fast pace.

A return to this venue is in the seven-year-old's favour as he has four course-and-distance wins to his name, while talented apprentice Joe Leavy (claiming 5lb) should be able to get a good position from the inside stall (one).

Cheekpieces have made a big difference to Buraback since being refitted with the aid in March. The five-year-old has won four of his last five starts and, while he's up another 4lb to a career-high mark of 68, he should run a big race with Silvestre de Sousa taking over in the saddle for the first time.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Holy Fire

She’s run twice on turf and run poorly on each occasion, including last time at Thirsk, so we’re going back to the all-weather at a track she loves. She was beaten a neck the last time she ran at Kempton, she has a great draw and must have every chance.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Hierarchy

The ground was a bit lively for him at Newmarket last time, but we got the run into him and I'd say he’s down to a mark he can win off. His tendency to be slowly away is the only problem.

Tim Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Tyger Bay

He seems to be in the form of his life at the ripe old age of seven, and he’s struck up a great relationship with Joe Leavy [jockey]. He’s drawn well and there’s no reason why he can’t win again.

Tom Ward, trainer of Capote’s Dream

He likes the track and this should suit him better than Ascot last time when he got a bit lost from his draw on the far side. He has a nice profile for the race.

Tony Carroll, trainer of Glamorous Express

Heavy ground at Windsor last time would not have been his bag. He’s back at Kempton, where he loves it, and we’ve got a very able apprentice in Jack Doughty taking off a handy 7lb.

Derek Shaw, trainer of Buraback

He’s done us proud over the winter but is up in grade here. The track and trip should suit.

Reporting by David Milnes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.