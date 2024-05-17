Gasper De Lemos and The Equator step up in distance as Aidan O'Brien bids to extend excellent Yeats Stakes record

Aidan O'Brien has landed four out of the last five runnings of the Listed Yeats Stakes and he holds a strong hand this year with two promising colts in Gasper De Lemos and The Equator.

Gasper De Lemos won his maiden at the Curragh in September in excellent style, powering three lengths clear of Taraj, who finished third in a Derby Trial last weekend.

He couldn't lay a glove on Arabian Crown in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket the following month but there was little shame in that effort, especially considering Dallas Star was a further three and a half lengths back in third and he landed the Ballysax Stakes on his reappearance this season.

The Justify colt was beaten six and three-quarter lengths into sixth on his first run of the year in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last month over 1m1f but takes a significant step up in trip to 1m5f and O'Brien's three-year-olds have been coming on plenty for their first efforts in recent weeks.

The Equator seemed to relish the step up to 1m2f at this track last month when running out a cosy winner of a maiden, beating Ortelius by three and a quarter lengths, and that rival went on to land a handicap off a mark of 85 on his next start.

Given the manner in which he hit the line that day, he should handle this step up in distance and he rates a big player.

Ger Lyons landed this event with Cairde Go Deo in 2022 and relies on Bellezza, who won her maiden here last season and ran with credit when beaten four and a quarter lengths into fifth in the Salsabil Stakes over 1m2f last month.

Her maiden form from last year is working out quite well as she had the likes of Brilliant and Navassa Island in behind and she shaped as if she would improve plenty for her first run of the campaign at Navan.

Birdman should have little trouble getting this trip given he was an impressive winner of a 1m4f Cork maiden last month for Jessica Harrington, who is in phenomenal form. He will likely face better ground here but his dam, Carol, handled quick going well so it could bring even more improvement.

He is worth taking a chance on in this higher grade given he was still green at Cork but won with plenty in hand.

Pearl Jewel makes up the field for Chris Timmons and she has put in a couple of decent efforts in maiden company but will need a massive step forward to trouble the main players.

What they say

Kate Harrington, assistant trainer of Birdman

He won well at Cork. His work had been nice and he came out of the race well. I think the better ground will suit him and he's in great order.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Gasper De Lemos and The Equator

We feel Gasper De Lemos will appreciate the step up in trip and always thought he would be very comfortable over this sort of distance. We think he has come forward for his first run. The Equator was good at Leopardstown and, like Gasper De Lemos, we think this sort of trip is what he wants. They both seem in good order.

