Dramatic Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan continues on Triple Crown trail in Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

The Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan seeks to continue his US Triple Crown run at Pimlico on Saturday when he lines up against seven opponents in the Preakness Stakes.

Despite his success at Churchill Downs two weeks ago, Mystik Dan was not expected to start favourite for the 1m1½f Grade 1. This was in part due to trainer Kenny McPeek's initial uncertainty about running, but also due to the presence of Muth, who had been unable to line up in the Kentucky Derby because of the suspension imposed on his trainer Bob Baffert from having runners at Churchill Downs.

However, Mystik Dan will likely go off as market leader on Saturday not only because of his trainer’s increasing confidence, but also as a result of Muth being taken out of the race after he spiked a temperature.

"It's a fragile game; it can happen to any of them," McPeek said. "I guess it puts added pressure on us, but he's ready."

McPeek became the first trainer since 1952 to win the Kentucky Oaks and Derby in the same year after Mystik Dan skated the inside rail under jockey Brian Hernandez Jnr to defeat Sierra Leone and Forever Young by a nose and the same.

Neither defeated horse is making the quick turnaround to participate in the Preakness, a race McPeek won in 2020 with filly Swiss Skydiver, but the Kentucky Derby fourth Catching Freedom does run.

His trainer Brad Cox said: "The main thing is the horse did appear to ship over there in great shape and he's had good mornings over there so far. We're looking forward to the race."

No trainer has won the Preakness more times than Baffert, with the most recent of his eight victories coming last year with National Treasure.

Frankie Dettori: rides in the Preakness Stakes for the first time this year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In contrast, Frankie Dettori will be riding in the race for the first time when he partners Imagination , Baffert’s sole remaining contender for the Classic.

"We still have Imagination and we aren't giving up on him," Baffert said. "He's improving. We will find out when the gates open how he's doing."

On Muth, who had finished in front of Mystik Dan in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in March, Baffert added: "It was bad luck, bad timing. It's disappointing because we were really looking forward to it. The timing is horrible, but the horse will be fine."

The Kentucky Derby still eludes trainer Chad Brown after Sierra Leone just failed to catch Mystik Dan in a finish that sparked controversy due to the runner-up's jockey, Tyler Gaffalione, pushing his hand into Forever Young near the line. Gaffalione was eventually fined $2,500 for making the contact.

While Sierra Leone does not run, Brown and Gaffalione are represented by Tuscan Gold in the Preakness.

