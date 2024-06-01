'He's a promising horse' - key quotes and analysis for a competitive staying handicap

This race's distance marks the entry point into the staying division and three of these are new to the vocation, albeit only just.

Fairbanks has been making his name over a mile and a half, dual-purpose operator Maasai Mara's best Flat performance came over that trip as well, while the well-handicapped Toshizou's defining efforts remain at the mile.

Fairbanks is the up-and-comer in the field and his yard's northern raids are seldom too wide of the mark. The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old has rocketed 24lb up the ratings since entering handicaps and was fair value for a 7lb rise last time after setting a brisk pace and dotting up from the front at Newcastle.

Getting back on turf holds few fears for Fairbanks, although he was berthed in stall one last time and adopting the same strategy will be trickier from gate nine.

Charlie Johnston's feasible pace-setters Capital Theory (stall six) and Hope You Can Run (seven) are likely to be on the premises for the lead.

The 1m4f handicap run at this course 16 days ago is a relevant one, with Geremia (first), Capital Theory (second) and Maasai Mara (fourth) renewing their rivalry. That race turned into a sprint and Geremia came from last to first, a fair effort on his second run for Iain Jardine.

He is respected if Jardine can keep him sweet, along with fellow impressive last-time-out winner Dark Jedi . Tim Easterby's stable stalwart was successful off a mark of 95 in October 2022 and belatedly exploited a career-low rating at Thirsk last month.

Up to a still appealing mark of 78, Dark Jedi has winning form at this course and is worth considering if the ground is sufficiently soft.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Wickywickywheels

We've had her for two months. She has a lot of weight and it's her first run of the season but we love her, she has plenty of ability and you can tell she's a good horse.

David Probert, rider of Fairbanks

He's done well and it looks as though this trip will suit him. He set a good standard last time at Newcastle, going a nice gallop throughout, and he's a promising horse.

James Owen, trainer of Too Friendly

He has a great chance. He ran well at Newmarket and he'll appreciate the softer ground. He stays the trip well and we've taken the hood off as he was a bit sleepy last time.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Geremia

He's in good order and won well at the last meeting. Going up 4lb isn't too bad, although it's a tougher race. They'll go a good pace, he'll be dropped in and he'll be finishing.

Roger Fell, joint-trainer of Toshizou

He's not easy to win with but he'll do it eventually. He's consistent and he ran a good race last time at York, where he may have hit the front too soon.

