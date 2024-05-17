Can Desert Hero transfer his classy form at other tracks to this galloping straight course?

It's no surprise that Desert Hero heads the market for this Group 3 because his last two runs stand out in this company. He was third in the St Leger on his final start last year and went one better when second in the Gordon Richards Stakes on his seasonal return at Sandown.

He split Okeechobee and Israr that day, and Israr pulled five and a half lengths clear of the rest when second behind the Prince of Wales's Stakes-bound Passenger in the Huxley Stakes at Chester last week. Desert Hero is a clear pick on that form, but this will be a different test.

A mile and a half around Newbury requires a strong galloper and Desert Hero produced the worst run of his career at this track, when only eighth in the London Gold Cup on this card last season. He needs to prove that he can reproduce his smart form elsewhere at this course.

There are no doubts on that score for Salt Bay , who has registered his two best performances at Newbury and both came on testing ground, so the forecast rain is definitely in his favour.

Salt Bay was a good second in a strong handicap off joint topweight over a furlong and a half further here last September and was even better last time.

That came in the John Porter over course and distance last month and he came from stone last on the home turn to be beaten just a neck in third behind Hamish, producing a strong late run.

That was when Ralph Beckett's runners weren't firing, but they are now and his runners seem to be improving significantly for a run. If Salt Bay follows suit there should be more to come.

'It's been the plan for a while'

William Haggas's good week could get even better as he attempts to land this Group 3 event for the third time in four years.

He revealed he trains the most exciting three-year-old around when his Economics ran away with the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.

Haggas has a strong team of older horses too and is eyeing the contest he took with Al Aasy in 2021 and Ilaraab the following year.

Desert Hero has already scored at this level for the King and Queen, graduating from Royal Ascot handicap success to land the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood and going on to finish third in the St Leger at Doncaster in the autumn.

This race is the middle leg of a programme drawn up for the first half of the season, which started with the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown and finishes with the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot.

Desert Hero steps back up in distance after keeping on well for second over a mile and a quarter in the Gordon Richards and Haggas said: "It's been the plan for a while to go to Sandown, Newbury and then Ascot.

"He ran a good race at Sandown and should be better at this trip."

Karl Burke, trainer of Bolster

He's bred to be a a mile-and-a-quarter horse but he stayed that trip really well at Pontefract and he loves this soft ground. I didn't want to wait another two weeks and find the ground has dried up so this is a bit of an experiment – if he stays the trip, it opens up more avenues for him.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Flying Honours and King Of Conquest

The slow early fractions didn't suit King Of Conquest in the Jockey Club Stakes and he came out of the race well. We have a little to find on the ratings with Desert Hero, although conditions at Newbury should suit. Flying Honours was having his first run back from a long absence at Sandown and got very tired. He has definitely come forward for the run and can hopefully get back on track here.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Middle Earth

He's been part sold to some Australians since his last run and this looks a good starting point. He's been training fine into it, although he wouldn't want too much rain as he disappointed on soft in the St Leger last year.

Hector Crouch, rider of Salt Bay

I'm looking forward to riding him, if he reproduces his form from last time there he would have a good chance. He ran well that day and it was a step in the right direction.

