'He's been training well' - Joseph O'Brien runs three in race named in honour of Pat Smullen

This mile event, named in honour of Pat Smullen, has attracted a fascinating field of seven, with Joseph O'Brien responsible for three.

The Dundalk debut success of Gleneagle Bay has worked out well as the runner-up, State Actor, has won both starts since and is now rated 94. Hugh Horgan takes off 5lb, but it is still a big task to beat rivals of this calibre after one all-weather win.

Stablemate Uluru seems to have stronger claims. He hit an in-running low of 1-5 on Betfair at Killarney last time, but couldn't get by the gutsy Alpheratz despite travelling all over her for much of the home straight.

It is worth pointing out, however, the winner that day beat only one home in the Irish 1,000 Guineas next time. Still, she is rated 101, so the form is not to be sniffed at.

Dylan Browne McMonagle, generally the number one at Owning Hill, rides newcomer Without Words , who cost €450,000 at the Arqana December Sale.

Sara Valentina was just 9-2 for her Leopardstown debut when disappointing, but she looked smart at Limerick last month when opening her account, albeit with a Racing Post Rating of just 79. She could be value for a bit more than that.

The Liffey 's Curragh win reads well, but he disappointed in a Group 3 on his next start, so perhaps the one to beat is Quar Shamar from the in-form Jessica Harrington yard.

He was beaten just over four lengths in last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas behind Paddington and this is the weakest event he has contested for some time.

He ought to come on plenty for his Naas return, and his run in that Curragh Classic last season sets a pretty high bar.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Gleneagle Bay, Uluru and Without Words

Gleneagle Bay has trained well since his debut win and the form of that race has worked out well. We're hoping for a good run, but it's a big step up in class. We're still learning about Without Words, but she's trained well since she arrived. Hopefully, she performs nicely. Uluru has been in good form since her near-miss at Killarney and would look to have a decent chance of being in the money in what looks a very competitive race.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Quar Shamar

I think he's improved a lot since Naas. He got jarred up at Ascot last year and it took a while for him to get over that. He took a big blow at Naas and needed that run badly. He hadn't run in ages. I hope he'll take a big step forward and get his head back in front.

