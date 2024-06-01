The Morning Post
Watch: Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Nick Luck preview the Derby on The Morning Post
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and Graeme Rodway are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Epsom.
We will also be speaking to William Hill ambassador Nick Luck, who will give us his analysis and tips on the big race this weekend.
Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Betfred Derby according to our revolutionary racecard?
