'We've aimed him at this race for quite some time' - trainers on their London Gold Cup contenders

A race with a rich and illustrious history for producing future Group-race performers – Bay Bridge and Defoe are among its notable winners – it's invariably the hottest three-year-old handicap before Royal Ascot.

This year's race looks well up to standard with a plethora of lightly raced, potential huge improvers from major stables in competition.

King's Gambit won a Newbury maiden over a mile on his second start as a juvenile before finishing a head second to Bracken's Laugh on a return visit in September.

That winner now boasts an official rating of 108 after last week's Chester second to Capulet in the Listed Dee Stakes, so it is no surprise King's Gambit sits at the top of the market off a mark of 93.

Well drawn in stall two, he should be well suited by the step up to 1m2f, and has always been highly regarded by his connections.

Goodwood Odyssey already boasts winning form at the trip, having beaten Brioni by a length and three-quarters at Sandown last month, with Prepschool a length and a quarter back in third.

Goodwood Odyssey (left, red cap): has improved with every run Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Brioni is now 6lb better off with Goodwood Odyssey, but the winner scored with authority then after he was short for room in the home straight and plenty will expect David Menuisier's progressive colt to confirm the form.

Prepschool, now 8lb better off with Goodwood Odyssey, might prove a better bet to turn the tables.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Chantilly took five starts to break his maiden but there is an argument he could remain fairly treated despite competing off 10lb higher than when thrashing Slaney Swagger by four and a quarter lengths at Leopardstown last month.

An intriguing runner is the Mick and David Easterby-trained Spirit Of Acklam , who has long appealed as the type to excel over middle distances this summer.

The winner of an Ayr novice in good style last September, the son of Cracksman had no difficulty justifying 4-9 favouritism on his Ripon reappearance last month.

He faces a tougher task in this red-hot Class 2, but an opening mark of 80 looks fair and Spirit Of Acklam is one to keep on side.

What they say

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Black Run

He's in great form. We had him entered in the Dante earlier this week, but decided to go for this race instead. He is a nice, big, improving horse. Obviously it's a very tough race, but we hope he's quite a good horse.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Chantilly

He took a nice step forward to win at Leopardstown. That was his first time out of maiden company and this will be only his second handicap so we feel there is more to come from him. Everybody seems very happy with him at home.

Harry Charlton, trainer of King's Gambit

He's in good form and we've aimed him at this race for quite some time. He should enjoy the step up in trip and the ground should suit him.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Persica

His form looks good. He's a gorgeous-looking horse and we've waited for this race for a while. He's in great nick and should have a big chance.

David Menuisier, trainer of Goodwood Odyssey

The horse has done nothing wrong so far, and has improved with every run. He won in eyecatching style at Sandown last time after being short of room for a long, long time. He found the gap literally at the last second, and ran on really well. We're stepping him up another notch, but he's in great shape and the track should suit. He'll stay further in due course so we have plenty of options, including at Royal Ascot if all goes well at Newbury.

John Gosden, trainer of Fighter Command

He won well at Windsor last time and it's a competitive race. He will be suited by going further than this in time.

Michael Bell, trainer of Prepschool

He's at the right end of the weights for this race, and has probably got his optimum conditions. An 8lb pull with Goodwood Odyssey from Sandown is very welcome.

