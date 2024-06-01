'He's in career-best form and holds the course record' - quotes and analysis for a valuable sprint handicap

Although the stalls at Hamilton will be on the stands' side, in bigger-field sprints the action tends to unfold down the centre of the track. You do not often want to be right on the rail. The statistics show a mild bias against horses drawn high, so tread carefully with any drawn in double-figure stalls in this five-furlong sprint.

Desperate Hero will break from stall 13 and is at least likely to give the high numbers something to chase. There is also pace elsewhere, such as Never Dark in six, albeit without there being any obvious tearaways like you often get over five furlongs.

Although this race lacks some of the familiar names you might expect in a high-level sprint handicap, plenty are interesting. Jm Jungle might be top of the list. I had been expecting to see him in the Epsom Dash, as he has loads of speed and was fourth in the three-year-olds' version last year. His record at Hamilton is strong (form figures 1322) and this is clearly an easier option for three-quarters of the money.

Marine Wave was competing with many of those who ran in the Dash at York last time. She was the first beaten that day but remains interesting if you can forgive her the blip.

Moon Flight also poses a bit of a question. This will be his turf debut, but he built up an admirable record at Newcastle over the winter having joined Linda Perratt. More than that, he must go down as an unlucky loser last time. He went around the whole field to lead and was caught only late by Pepsi Cat.

That horse has since won at Newmarket off a 4lb higher mark, so Moon Flight still has some play in his mark if he can transfer his form to turf. Just hope he gets further than on his last attempt, when he refused to enter the stalls at Epsom.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Going news

The ground was officially good to soft, soft in places at Hamilton on Saturday but clerk of the course Carol Bartley said: "There is no rain forecast and I think it's inevitable it will dry. We are due 20C and unbroken sunshine today, although it will be partly cloudy tomorrow."

What they say

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Makanah

We were very pleased with his first run at Newmarket but not so much at York last time. We’ve decided to pop the visor on, which he seems to go nicely in at home. He’s effective over a stiff five furlongs with ground on the easy side of good, so we’re hopeful of a good run.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Bergerac

I thought he ran very well at York considering he got absolutely no luck in running. He travelled supremely well and if he'd got the splits he'd have finished a lot closer. He goes to Hamilton in good order and it looks like he’s ready to win again soon, so hopefully he should have a good chance.

Linda Perratt, trainer of Moon Flight

We've not really tried him on turf. We went to Epsom and he refused to go into the stalls, so this will be his first time racing on turf. He seems really well and is in cracking form. He's done very well for us on the all-weather and he's a quick horse. The ground might be a worry, but hopefully it's going to be a dry weekend, and I really like him – he's going to be a nice horse. If he takes to turf, hopefully he does us proud.

Jim Goldie, trainer of American Affair , Be Proud and Jordan Electrics

American Affair has been a bit slow to come into his coat, so I’ve been in no rush to run him, but he won really well at Musselburgh last time and beat a few of these there. The handicapper hasn’t missed him but he looks progressive. Hamilton is a very different track but I’m looking forward to seeing him run. Jordan Electrics is in fantastic form, probably the best of his life. The faster the ground the better for him, and I’m not sure it will be quick enough, but he does hold the course record over six furlongs, so I’m hopeful he’ll go well. Be Proud ran a nice race behind Jordan Electrics last time and I thought that would put him spot on for next time. Five furlongs might be a bit sharp for him but he’ll be staying on well at the finish.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

