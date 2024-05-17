'He's had a great season and looks to have every chance' - Gordon Elliott hopeful Irish Point can end campaign in style

Irish Point has a particularly seductive profile ahead of a race where there is nearly always a strong Anglo-Irish presence but which has stayed in French hands for six of the last ten years.

Having proved himself at three miles when taking the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, Irish Point then showed he is anything but a slouch in terms of speed when finding only State Man too strong in the Champion Hurdles at both Cheltenham and Punchestown back at two.

In comparison to some of his compatriots trying this late-season highlight, the six-year-old is making only his fifth start of the campaign. He will be Gordon Elliott's second jumps runner in France. The only obvious query is the absence of his regular rider Jack Kennedy, but he is tactically straightforward and Mark Walsh hardly counts as a negative.

The visitors have thrown plenty of horses at this race over the last decade, with five-time winner Willie Mullins responsible for 27 of the 50 runners from Ireland or Britain during that time.

Irish Point heads to Auteuil for the Grande Course de Haies Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

This year he relies on Mr Incredible , whose profile is of a horse that lacks the speed for a race of this nature, and who virtually refused to race when last seen in the Scottish National.

Hewick has experience of the Grande Course, having finished fourth behind two top French hurdlers in Theleme and Hermes Baie, and Klassical Dream, last year.

Hewick has had a busy enough spring, running at all three of the major festivals, but should Irish Point fail to take to the task, he is arguably the best-placed among the Irish-trained runners to take advantage.

Home By The Lee also warrants respect, but his profile suggests he could lack the turn of foot required for this test.

The French defence looks a little weak by recent standards but Losange Bleu proved best of his generation at four and, while July Flower didn't entirely frank the form of his comeback win when only third to Hooligan , he might still be the one looking Irish Point in the eye approaching the last.

Dominque Bressou has few peers when it comes to preparing both hurdlers and chasers for championship races over extreme distances, while those worried about how a five-year-old will get on have the recent winning examples of Hermes Baie and De Bon Coeur to reassure them.

'Win, lose or draw, he's had a great season' – Elliott hopeful of big Irish Point effort

The one time Irish Point was given a proper stamina test, he won the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown by 11 lengths on the bridle. That was over just shy of three miles and he certainly wasn't stopping at the end of it. If anything, he was easing further clear.

Since then he's had two terrific showdowns with State Man at Cheltenham and Punchestown, but there is nothing of the calibre of State Man in opposition this time and he looks the one to beat.

Gordon Elliott reports him to be in rude health since Punchestown and is looking forward to seeing how he gets on back up in trip.

Elliott said: "Win, lose or draw, he's had a great season and we just felt this was the right race for him after Punchestown. He only had four starts last season and he's a young horse, so he's relatively fresh and he bounced out of Punchestown in great form.

"He's had two great battles with State Man and seems to be progressing with every run. We think he'll stay and you'd like to think he's got every chance, although it looks a very hot race and I'd have plenty of respect for a lot of horses in it."

Gordon Elliott: "Irish Point bounced out of Punchestown in great form" Credit: Patrick McCann

What they say

John McConnell, trainer of Mahler Mission

He seems to be in great form and he came out of the Grand National in good shape. We didn't have many options after that, it was either come here for this or else go to the Punchestown Gold Cup. The race at Punchestown looked very strong so we said we'd have a crack at this instead. The trip, the track and the ground should really suit him so we're hopeful for a good run.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Hewick

He travelled over really well and we can’t wait for the race. There are plenty of good horses in it, but he was fourth here last year and we think he’s improved plenty since then. He ran a brilliant race at Punchestown and if he turns up in that form here, he has a massive chance.

Noel George, joint-trainer of Hooligan

He's come forward for his win in the Prix Leon Rambaud and I wouldn't swap him for any of the other French horses. I couldn't have him any better.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Home By The Lee

He's been very consistent this year, running well at the top level. The distance looks like it will suit him well and we're hopeful of a good run from him. It would be great if he could pick up some prize-money.

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer of Mr Incredible

We're hoping a weekend in Paris will perk him up. It was probably a big ask asking him to back up at Ayr after Aintree. We've freshened him up and hopefully he can pick up some good prize-money.

Dominique Bressou, trainer of Losange Bleu

He had a racecourse gallop at Saint-Brieuc last Thursday and went really well. Johnny Charron schooled him on Monday and was really pleased with him. I think he'll give himself every chance of staying 5,100 metres and he has an enormous will to win, but the trip remains the real question mark with him.

Reporting by David Jennings

