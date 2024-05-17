'I still think he has a hell of a lot of potential' - key trainer quotes ahead of the Carnarvon Stakes

This was the race that last year launched Shaquille to prominence, before he followed up in the Commonwealth Cup and July Cup.

Going by the Commonwealth Cup market, a repeat would seem unlikely. Of the 14 runners, 12 have an entry for the Commonwealth Cup but only two are shorter than 50-1.

The two not entered are both serious contenders here, though. James's Delight is seriously rolling this season, with three turf runs behind him already. His most recent, a handicap win at the Guineas meeting off a mark of 97, is the best recent form on offer.

Room Service was convincing in a major sales race at the St Leger meeting and his own reappearance, in the Greenham Stakes here, was promising. He is entered in the Irish Guineas rather than the Commonwealth Cup. That agrees with the dam's side of his pedigree, but everything else points to another try at sprints.

Many of these had a go in a Classic trial, including at Newbury. Likely favourite Relief Rally ran in the Fred Darling and seemed not to stay. She looked fast last year, she won the Super Sprint here and the Lowther at York. Whether she has the room to improve that some others do is a legitimate question.

The likeliest improvers are Pocklington and Symbology . The former has won twice at Newcastle, looking like a horse who finds it all coming easily to him. He is a particular eyecatcher on stride data, he strides long yet not especially fast for a prospective sprinter.

Symbology was third to Relief Rally in the Lowther and had excuses on her final two runs last season. She is a close relative of El Caballo and is the type to develop as time goes on. Some Carnarvon winners, like Khaadem who took four years to win a Group 1, very much fit that brief. The recent tendency, from Shaquille and 2021 winner Creative Force who landed the Jersey next time, is that the forward and upwardly mobile do best.

Karl Burke, trainer of Dawn Charger and Elite Status

I still think Elite Status has a hell of a lot of potential. He's a lovely horse and has been working nicely but I wouldn't want the ground to go any softer than good to soft. Ideally he wants it good. Dawn Charger likes soft ground so we'll let her take her chance and she's in good form.

Clive Cox, trainer of James's Delight and Symbology

I'm very happy with James's Delight, who has had a really good start to the season. He won't mind the ground if it's easier than good. On his rating of 102 this seemed like the logical step to take. Symbology was a very exciting filly last year, this is her seasonal debut and I'm pleased Newbury doesn't appear to have had more rain from her point of view.

Tom Palin, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, owners of Malc

I think we've got legitimate excuses for the July Stakes and Flying Childers, and I'd hope he's back bigger and stronger this year. We came back in trip for the Flying Childers, he was always a little bit on his head in that race and we bumped into Big Evs who really took us out of our comfort zone. He did his best work late so the return to six furlongs shouldn't be an issue. We're trying to book our ticket for the Commonwealth Cup.

Mister Sketch (right): open to more improvement Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Mister Sketch

I thought he ran a nice race in the Greenham, if he runs to that he could be there or thereabouts. We're hoping he's a Commonwealth Cup type so we'll see.

Adam Ryan, assistant to his father Kevin, trainer of Room Service

I thought he ran very well in the Greenham, the ground was quite dead and he didn't quite handle it. It's hard to gauge whether he stayed. His best form from last season would give him a great shout and this better ground should suit him.

Rod Millman, trainer of Adaay In Devon

We've got a penalty unfortunately [for her win at Bath], we didn't really want to give Relief Rally 3lb. I thought she ran a good race to be second at Ascot last time. I'm hoping there'll be a good bit of rain on Saturday morning, but if there are any chinks in anyone's armour she'll find it.

William Haggas, trainer of Relief Rally

She's in great form. She's dropping back to six furlongs and we hope that will suit her.

Reporting by Mary-Jo Jackson

