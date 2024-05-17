Big Rock's new trainer 'not sure exactly what to expect' as French star takes on Inspiral in Lockinge Stakes

Big Rock has a new trainer in Maurizio Guarnieri, but the aggressive front-running tactics deployed to perfection on Champions Day are set to remain as the world's highest-rated miler looks to strike in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes for France.

The four-year-old produced one of the performances of the year when thrashing his rivals from the front in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot last October. He finished six lengths in front of Facteur Cheval that day, and the runner-up boosted the form with victory in the Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan on his next outing.

Big Rock has not been seen since, and the Rock Of Gibraltar colt was among a number of horses moved by owner Yeguada Centurion from Christopher Head in a show of support for Guarnieri.

It seems the Italian-born trainer is still trying to get to grips with his new recruit, however, as Big Rock's lazy demeanour is making it tricky to gauge fitness.

"He seems in good form, but he only arrived at my stable four weeks ago so I haven't had time to fully know everything about him," said Guarnieri. "He's quiet, works easy, but is lazy so he never shows you anything. We did a gallop at Chantilly and he did the minimum. He's at a good weight and everything has gone well, but I'm not sure exactly what to expect.

"He was good from the front at Ascot so we don't need to change the strategy. He was super last year and it will be difficult to repeat that. It's not easy in an international Group 1 after 210 days off, but we can try."

Inspiral camp has draw concerns

Kieran Shoemark has his biggest ride since replacing Frankie Dettori as stable jockey to John and Thady Gosden as he is tasked with trying to help the ultra-talented Inspiral land a seventh Group 1 victory.

The five-year-old returns after producing a phenomenal effort in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf under Dettori in November, and already has a victory over Big Rock on her CV, having pounced late to win the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last summer.

Shoemark is still waiting for his crowning moment since landing his new role, but he has a mighty opportunity in the Cheveley Park silks at Newbury, although stall one could pose a challenge, while connections also expressed some concern about conditions earlier in the week.

The stable also has outsider Audience in the race, and joint-trainer John Gosden said: "Inspiral has trained well this spring. She had a nice bit of time at Cheveley Park Stud when she came back form California, and she is ready for her first run of the season.

"The complication is being drawn in stall one, whereas all the pace is high. She's going to have to come across, which makes it a bit complicated.

"Audience is drawn five and he likes to go forward, as does Big Rock, who is in nine, but it would be better if she was drawn with them. Laurel was drawn out there last year and never got any cover, so it's a concern."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Charyn

He's thriving. He goes on any ground and there's no reason to think the Newbury mile will not suit him. He's going to have to produce a career-best to topple Big Rock and Inspiral, but comes into the race with race-fitness on his side. He's a contender.

Mike Prince, racing manager to Middleham Park Racing, part-owners of Dear My Friend

He scoped dirty after Newcastle, so he had an excuse. Apart from Inspiral and Big Rock, on ratings there's not a lot between the rest so we thought we'd pitch him in.

Karl Burke, trainer of Flight Plan

If the ground goes soft I'd say he'll be a non runner as he wants good ground really. He seems to have progressed from last year, but it's his first outing of the season and he needed a few runs to really hit top form last year.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Hi Royal

His form tailed off last season, but he's done well over the winter and had a good prep run at Newmarket. If he bounces back to the form of his Classic runs he should go well. Ryan Moore is the best in the world and we're lucky to have him.

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Real World

He's in good form and a mile is his best trip. It’s a tough race, but he likes Newbury.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Royal Scotsman

We discovered some bone bruising after his very disappointing performances at the Curragh and Royal Ascot last season. It's his first race of the year, but he's been training exceptionally well and we expect a good performance.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Witch Hunter

The market says he has no chance, but he's very good at springing surprises. He's capable, and the two runs this season have put him spot on.

Read these next:

Can Desert Hero transfer his classy form at other tracks to this galloping straight course?

'I still think he has a hell of a lot of potential' - key trainer quotes ahead of the Carnarvon Stakes

'We've aimed him at this race for quite some time' - trainers on their London Gold Cup contenders

Will the Listed Fillies' Trial at Newbury throw up another Group 1 performer?

Gasper De Lemos and The Equator step up in distance as Aidan O'Brien bids to extend excellent Yeats Stakes record

'He's had a great season and looks to have every chance' - Gordon Elliott hopeful Irish Point can end campaign in style

Dramatic Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan continues on Triple Crown trail in Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.