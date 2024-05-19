Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all nine ITV4 races on Sunday

Richard Birch with his advice for the seven races from Newmarket on ITV4 on Sunday . . .

3.45 Newmarket

Cure Leukaemia Novice Stakes, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Patrol

Nine unraced two-year-olds from a number of top stables and it’s a contest which should unearth plenty of future winners. A mature market will prove highly informative. Patrol is bred to be useful and might be able to make a winning debut for William Haggas.

Patrol 15:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: William Haggas

4.15 Newmarket

Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap, 1m6f

Birchy’s tip: Berkshire Rocco

Berkshire Rocco ran a blinder to finish fifth in the Ebor last August. This is far less competitive and he can outclass his rivals, several of whom appear more effective on all-weather surfaces. A Newmarket spin a fortnight ago should have put him spot on.

Berkshire Rocco 16:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.30 Naas

Royal Ascot Trials At Naas Handicap, 1m

Birchy's tip: Profit Refused

Profit Refused kept good company as a juvenile, finishing a length behind Chesham Stakes scorer Snellen on her debut before beating subsequent Listed winner Megarry in a Roscommon maiden. She wasn't disgraced behind the unbeaten A Lilac Rolla and future Group 1 winner Opera Singer in a conditions event when last seen and could be well treated off a mark of 85.

Profit Refused 16:30 Naas View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: Kevin Prendergast

4.45 Newmarket

Sky Bet Match5 Handicap, 1m2f

Birchy’s tip: Mahboob

Mahboob, unbeaten in two starts over 1m2f on the all-weather at Lingfield, has abundant scope for further progress. It’s entirely possible he will possess a significant class edge over these rivals.

Mahboob 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

5.00 Naas

Tote Guarantee Available On Course & Tote.ie Handicap, 1m

Birchy's tip: Mr King

Mr King was trying to give lumps of weight away to a winner who made all when second at Cork last week and will be suited by the stiff finish at Naas, given he's won over as far as 1m2f. Gary Carroll, who takes over in the saddle, has a win and a second from two starts on him.

Mr King 17:00 Naas View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: G M Lyons

5.15 Newmarket

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 7f

Birchy’s tip: King Of Fury

King Of Fury is much less exposed than his rivals and takes the eye off a low weight. He ran well first time out this term when second to Wild Tiger at Yarmouth.

King Of Fury 17:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: T J Kent

5.45 Newmarket

Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Woodhay Wonder

Woodhay Wonder, winner on three of her four visits to Newmarket, should find conditions ideal. She’s 5lb higher than when successful on her reappearance last month, but it’s unlikely a mark of 93 will prove to be her ceiling.

Woodhay Wonder 17:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Tom Ward

6.15 Newmarket

Sky Bet Request A Bet Handicap, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Glamorous Breeze

Glamorous Breeze shaped well last time out when third to Woolhampton at Ascot. Christopher Mason’s six-year-old possesses a high cruising speed and is almost certain to be last off the bridle. She sometimes finds less than expected, but should reward each-way support at the very least.

Glamorous Breeze 18:15 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Cox Tnr: Christopher Mason

6.45 Newmarket

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Fillies’ Handicap, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Victoria Falls

Sunfall looks the type to quickly make her mark in handicaps, but Victoria Falls rates a better value proposition. The mare got no run whatsoever inside the final furlong when seventh of 13 behind Percy’s Lad at Chester last time and finished hard on the bridle. With a clear run, she would have undoubtedly finished second at worst and may gain swift compensation.

Victoria Falls 18:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.