Will form of runaway Dante winner Economics prove key? - analysis and key quotes for Windsor fillies' maiden

Cat Ninja graduates from a 7f fillies’ maiden at Yarmouth which should work out well. Although a bit keen in the early stages, the half-sister to 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet finished strongly to be a neck second to Run Away.

The promising Kingman filly Red Pixie was a length further back in third, and Cat Ninja seems sure to improve considerably, both for the experience and the step up to a mile. She sets the standard on form.

Aurora’s Beauty took a significant step forward from her Wolverhampton debut fourth when taking third place behind Bolsena at Newmarket last month. Bolsena franked the form with an excellent third behind Devoted Queen in a Listed fillies’ race at York last Friday.

The once-raced Raheena showed ability when a keeping-on fifth to See The Fire at Newmarket last August. She is bred to improve over middle distances and Windsor’s mile may not provide a sufficient stamina test.

The form of Clove Hitch ’s Newbury third received a huge boost last Thursday when the winner, Economics, followed up in York’s Group 2 Dante Stakes, slamming Ancient Wisdom by six lengths. The Andrew Balding-trained filly will surely be relinquishing her maiden certificate before long, and this represents a decent opportunity.

Fight For You , a well-related daughter of Saxon Warrior, is an interesting newcomer, but will have to be useful to make a winning debut. As always, a mature market will reveal plenty about her prospects.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Ground and weather

"We're good to firm all over," clerk of the course Charlie Rees said on Sunday. "It's been a pretty dry week. We've had the odd spot of rain but it hasn't come to much all week. We decided to put some water down on Friday and we've done some selective watering today to maintain conditions."

What they say

Peter Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Beatrice Shilling

We took the chance on some softer ground last time, which I'm afraid to say didn't work. It looks like we've found a very hot race dropping back to a mile but she should run well.

Clive Cox, trainer of Dream Seeker

She has the experience of a run on the all-weather at Wolverhampton in March and is a nice filly stepping up to a mile.

Patrick Owens, trainer of Icecap

I'm happy with how she came out of her debut at Yarmouth. Physically, she's done well and seems to have strengthened from the run. This looks like a tough spot with a big field, and we'll have to see how she copes going round a bend for the first time, but we're hopeful that if she steps up again she can run a solid race.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Madeleine Moonshot

It's quite a hot race but it will be a good experience for her. She's a slow developer and will probably be a mile and a quarter filly. She'll run a decent race but will benefit from the run. She's mostly for the future. The fast ground won't be an issue at all.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

