'We've had this in mind since November' - will the plan pay off for Devil's Point in the German 2,000 Guineas?

David Menuisier is hoping to strike it rich in Germany on Monday when Devil's Point tackles the Coolmore St Mark's Basilica German 2,000 Guineas (4.35 ) at Cologne.

One of three British-trained runners in the Group 2 contest, Devil's Point was runner-up in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy last season and was off the mark at the second attempt this campaign when winning a conditions race at Goodwood at the start of the month.

No stranger to overseas travel, the Clive Washbourn-owned colt has already contested Group races at Saint-Cloud and Deauville during his seven-race career. He is set to be partnered by three-time British champion Flat jockey Silvestre de Sousa for the first time.

"Goodwood was a matter of giving him a blow more than anything else," said Menuisier. "He was ridden hands and heels and I was pleased with his performance."

Marco Botti, Richard Hannon and William Haggas have all successfully targeted the German 2,000 Guineas in the past decade and Menuisier said it was a long-term plan to head to Cologne.

Devil's Point (white cap): was second in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy as a juvenile last season Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"We've had this race in mind since November," added the trainer. "I think he's probably below the best milers in the UK and France, so rather than run well and finish fourth, fifth or sixth, I prefer to try to put him in a winnable spot and hopefully go back to Group 1 level after that."

Jane Chapple-Hyam, on the mark at York's May meeting with top sprinter Mill Stream last week, will saddle Habrdi and hopes the son of Calyx can earn some valuable prize-money.

"The owners always had the German Guineas as a plan for him and to see where we are at that level," said Chapple-Hyam. "It was very soft when he won at Brighton last season, so he'll handle the ground in Germany. It's going to be very hard to beat the other two horses from Britain, but we're there to give it a go."

Ten Bob Tony , trained by Ed Walker and eighth in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, completes the British challenge under Tom Marquand, while David Egan bids to maintain his unbeaten record aboard Habrdi.

