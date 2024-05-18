It's party time at Naas as track celebrates its centenary year with free entry for Royal Ascot Trials day
Naas is the place to be on Sunday as the track celebrates its centenary year in style by offering free admission to its Royal Ascot Trials day. Yes, you read me right, entry is completely free. No strings attached. No small print you never saw in the terms and conditions. No reason not to go.
Royal Ascot Trials day does exactly what it says on the tin, too. On this very card last year River Tiber and Porta Fortuna were successful and they went on to win the Coventry and Albany Stakes. There will be clues for the big banquet in Berkshire next month, it's just a case of finding the right ones.
The card kicks off with the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race (1.50), won for the last two years by River Tiber and The Antarctic. This time around Aidan O'Bren relies upon Treasure Isle in his quest for three in a row and the No Nay Never colt is expected to go one better after a promising Curragh debut last month.
- 3.55 Naas: 'We're very happy with him' - Group 1-winning juvenile Bucanero Fuerte returns to action in Lacken Stakes
- 3.05 Auteuil: 'He has the right profile to suggest he will stay' - can Cleeve Hurdle winner Gold Tweet land France's Gold Cup?
- 2.50 Naas: impressive maiden winner Barnavara out to extend red-hot form of Jessica Harrington in Group 3 sprint
- 4.15 Newmarket: can the formerly classy Group 1 performer Berkshire Rocco take advantage of a golden opportunity?
- 5.45 Newmarket: 'She worked really well this week' - Woodhay Wonder in great shape ahead of bid for a third success on the Rowley Mile
