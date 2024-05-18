Racing Post logo
It's party time at Naas as track celebrates its centenary year with free entry for Royal Ascot Trials day

Porta Fortuna
Porta Fortuna: winning at Naas on Royal Ascot Trials day last yearCredit: Patrick McCann

Naas is the place to be on Sunday as the track celebrates its centenary year in style by offering free admission to its Royal Ascot Trials day. Yes, you read me right, entry is completely free. No strings attached. No small print you never saw in the terms and conditions. No reason not to go. 

Royal Ascot Trials day does exactly what it says on the tin, too. On this very card last year River Tiber and Porta Fortuna were successful and they went on to win the Coventry and Albany Stakes. There will be clues for the big banquet in Berkshire next month, it's just a case of finding the right ones. 

The card kicks off with the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race (1.50), won for the last two years by River Tiber and The Antarctic. This time around Aidan O'Bren relies upon Treasure Isle in his quest for three in a row and the No Nay Never colt is expected to go one better after a promising Curragh debut last month. 

author image
David Jennings

