Village Voice and Cristian Demuro reunited in search of Prix Corrida success for Jessica Harrington

Jessica Harrington sends Village Voice back to the scene of her triumph in last October's Prix de Flore and, with the benefit of two starts already this season, Patrick Cooper's daughter of Zarak looks to have plenty in her favour for the Group 2 Prix Corrida.

Village Voice was only three-quarters of a length behind White Birch when the pair made their seasonal reappearances in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh in April.

The gap between the two was stretched to six and a quarter lengths in the Mooresbridge Stakes a fortnight ago, but the Harrington team are hopeful that Village Voice can return to form against her own sex.

Kate Harrington, assistant trainer, said: "She's travelled over well and is in great form. She loves the track and we're very hopeful. It didn't work out tactically last time when they went slow and it turned into a sprint."

Melo Melo has a similar profile to 2019 Corrida winner Morgan Le Faye, having been touched off in the Listed Prix Gold River and now dropping back almost half a mile in trip.

James Doyle again travels over to partner Wathnan's daughter of Gleneagles, having missed the 1,000 Guineas-winning ride on Elmalka to partner her three weeks ago at Longchamp.

Melo Melo returns to the winner's enclosure after the Prix de Pomone Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Ardent has always been well regarded. She was sixth in Blue Rose Cen's Prix Marcel Boussac, but was then absent for more than a year before winning twice on the all-weather late last season.

A Frankel sister to the talented Raclette, Ardent may turn out to be at least as classy as any of her rivals, although enthusiasm for this particular task is tempered by the need to make her seasonal reappearance on ground which took plenty of rain on Sunday.

Ardent's Andre Fabre-trained stablemate Pensee Du Jour ran a fine comeback in the Group 3 Prix Allez France when second to American Sonja and is one of two representatives of Wertheimer et Frere.

Racing manager Pierre-Yves Bureau said: "I loved Pensee Du Jour's comeback run and she finished off really well that day. It was very promising with a view to the rest of the year."

Left Sea: inconsistent but talented, according to connections Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Retained jockey Maxime Guyon stays loyal to Pensee Du Jour, while Christophe Soumillon takes the ride on the Wertheimers' other runner, Left Sea , who was last of nine in the Allez France for trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias.

"Left Sea is somewhat inconsistent but we're pretty sure that the day she puts her best foot forward, she is capable of winning at Group level," said Bureau. "There's no obvious reason as to why she's like that, but when she is good, she is very competitive."

