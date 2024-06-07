'He's the best he's ever been' - confidence high behind Live In The Dream in race that promises to be fast and furious

This race may go some way to proving whether Live In The Dream is a horse with the substance to back up his story. His success for unheralded connections in last year's Nunthorpe was catnip for a certain type of onlooker – those who are harder to please and need some more convincing.

The sense that a 28-1 shot was allowed to get away in the Nunthorpe persists, and is backed up by time and handicapping analysis. The most straightforward argument is that it remains his best effort on Racing Post Ratings by 5lb, and he is exactly 5lb clear of this field on weight-adjusted RPRs. In theory, Live In The Dream will need to dip into reserves of ability he has shown only once.

The form edge Live In The Dream has over this field is only one part of the puzzle. This particular field will also test his early pace, which is his greatest attribute.

Outsider Tees Spirit is an irrepressible front-runner. That is a kind way of saying he sits right on the line between racing and bolting. He will come out of stall seven, right next door to Democracy Dilemma, who gave his own impressive display of early pace in last week's Dash. He came from a middle draw to lead the field on the near rail, at what the sectionals showed to be a somewhat overly strong pace.

That Democracy Dilemma held the lead until less than 50 yards out marked him as a surefire Pattern five-furlong horse of the near future. Is a week too near? If not, he deserves to be treated as a serious threat.

In the race in which Regional broke the track record 12 months ago, it seems like once again raw pace will be pivotal in the Achilles Stakes. Even Live In The Dream, who for all the questions about his exact level of form is clearly rapid, seems unlikely to have it all his own way.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Michael Dods, trainer of Commanche Falls

The race programme for these types of horses is very poor as there are no races for him over six furlongs. That's why we're running him over five. We didn't want to run him over this trip, but there are no alternatives. He'll run on the ground as he doesn't mind it.

Rossa Ryan, rider of Democracy Dilemma

He was unfortunate in the Dash, giving more than a stone to the winner, and he's coming into the race in good form. I'd imagine it's going to be a speed burn-up and if I can just follow something, you never know.

Karl Burke, trainer of Korker and Marshman

Korker has got a lot of ability and is Listed-class. It's tough for him in the big-field handicaps as he's not the best at getting out of the stalls. Smaller fields suit him and if he can get out reasonably he should put up a good show as they'll go very quick. The faster ground might be against him though. I don't think Marshman is ground reliant but again he's been slowly away a couple of times, although he's jumped out quick at home. Hopefully he can get into a good rhythm early and run a big race. He's still a horse with a lot of potential.

Adam West, trainer of Live In The Dream

He's a sprinter with certain attributes so we have to avoid the likes of Ascot and six furlongs at the moment, so this fits in well. Physically and mentally he's the best he's ever been. There's lots of pace on the opposite side of the field and if they come across and put the pressure on, it could suit a strong finisher. Sean [Kirrane] needs to ignore that and ride his best race to suit our horse's attributes.

Adrian Nicholls, trainer of Tees Spirit

The ground is the key to him and I'm hoping there's no rain and it stays on the faster side. We didn't go for the Dash because of the ground and it's a case of the faster, the better for him. He's up in that rating now, but he's obviously got a few pounds to find with most of them. He goes there in good form.

William Haggas, trainer of Pink Crystal

She'll need the run and being drawn in stall one isn’t ideal. The run will do her good.

Harry Herbert, managing director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, owners of Believing

The aim is for her to go to Royal Ascot for either the King Charles III or the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee, so this is a prep run for that. Her last two runs have been on very soft ground, so hopefully she can run better in this grade before going to Ascot. She’s a very good filly and very fast.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read our Saturday previews:

2.05 Beverley: 'She's got a lot of ability' - notebooks at the ready with Royal Ascot clues on offer in Hilary Needler

2.25 Haydock: 'She goes there with a great chance' - can Divina Grace maintain her progressive profile?

3.00 Haydock: 'She's been training well for this' - Sea Theme bids to give William Haggas a record fourth win in the Lester Piggott Stakes

3.30 Navan: 'She showed a great attitude to win' - key quotes and analysis for a strong Listed race

3.35 Haydock: 'Rock-solid' Noble Dynasty bids for Group-race breakthrough in John of Gaunt Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.