Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for the seven ITV4 races on Saturday

Richard Birch with his advice for the seven ITV4 races at Haydock and Beverley on Saturday . . .

1.50 Haydock
Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes (Listed), 5f

Birchy’s tip: Live In The Dream

I can’t find a single reason why star sprinter Live In The Dream should not justify short-priced favouritism in Listed company. He ran a blinder on his seasonal reappearance and should destroy these rivals for pure speed. Not too far.

Silk
Live In The Dream13:50 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

2.05 Beverley
Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Maw Lam

Maw Lam smacked of a filly with a bright future when quickening nicely to win on her Thirsk debut. Granted a slick start, she can convert the benefits of a plum draw in stall one into victory. Over Spiced, who is also well berthed in stall four, rates the biggest threat.

Silk
Maw Lam14:05 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Mathers Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

2.25 Haydock
Betfred ‘Play Fred’s £5 Million’ Handicap, 1m4f

Birchy’s tip: Divina Grace

Beat Crystal Delight by a length at Newmarket in September and that runner-up is now rated 20lb higher, having comfortably won Class 2 handicaps at Epsom and York this term. Divina Grace has been placed on both of her starts since and should be capable of winning off this mark of 90.

Silk
Divina Grace14:25 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Rae Guest

2.40 Beverley
bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Shareholder

Shareholder lacks the race experience of Moving Force, but does receive 7lb. This looks a potentially very good piece of placing by Karl Burke and the Not This Time colt can make a winning debut.

Silk
Shareholder14:40 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

3.00 Haydock
Betfred Nifty 50 Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Birchy’s tip: Sea Theme

No prizes for deducing that William Haggas will have been eyeing the race named in honour of his father-in-law, Lester Piggott, for some time and Sea Theme can give the Newmarket trainer his third consecutive victory in the £85,000 contest.

Silk
Sea Theme15:00 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.15 Beverley
bet365 Handicap, 7½f

Birchy’s tip: Billyb

A maximum field of 16 and you can guarantee there will be more hard-luck stories than those spouted by Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire this weekend after missing out on a place in the England squad. Let’s hope Billyb enjoys a clear run from stall four. He's well handicapped and will love the fast ground.

Silk
Billyb15:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Craig Lidster

3.35 Haydock
Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Birchy’s tip: Quinault

The step up from top handicap company to Group 3 isn’t a great leap and prolific scorer Quinault looks overpriced at 25-1. If the four-year-old manages to gain an uncontested lead from stall three at a track which favours that style of running, he might prove difficult to catch.

Silk
Quinault15:35 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Stuart Williams

