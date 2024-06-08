Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for the seven ITV4 races on Saturday

Richard Birch with his advice for the seven ITV4 races at Haydock and Beverley on Saturday . . .

1.50 Haydock

Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes (Listed), 5f

Birchy’s tip: Live In The Dream

I can’t find a single reason why star sprinter Live In The Dream should not justify short-priced favouritism in Listed company. He ran a blinder on his seasonal reappearance and should destroy these rivals for pure speed. Not too far.

Live In The Dream 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

2.05 Beverley

Hilary Needler Trophy EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Maw Lam

Maw Lam smacked of a filly with a bright future when quickening nicely to win on her Thirsk debut. Granted a slick start, she can convert the benefits of a plum draw in stall one into victory. Over Spiced, who is also well berthed in stall four, rates the biggest threat.

Maw Lam 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Paddy Mathers Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

2.25 Haydock

Betfred ‘Play Fred’s £5 Million’ Handicap, 1m4f

Birchy’s tip: Divina Grace

Beat Crystal Delight by a length at Newmarket in September and that runner-up is now rated 20lb higher, having comfortably won Class 2 handicaps at Epsom and York this term. Divina Grace has been placed on both of her starts since and should be capable of winning off this mark of 90.

Divina Grace 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Rae Guest

2.40 Beverley

bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes, 5f

Birchy’s tip: Shareholder

Shareholder lacks the race experience of Moving Force, but does receive 7lb. This looks a potentially very good piece of placing by Karl Burke and the Not This Time colt can make a winning debut.

Shareholder 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

3.00 Haydock

Betfred Nifty 50 Lester Piggott Fillies’ Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Birchy’s tip: Sea Theme

No prizes for deducing that William Haggas will have been eyeing the race named in honour of his father-in-law, Lester Piggott, for some time and Sea Theme can give the Newmarket trainer his third consecutive victory in the £85,000 contest.

Sea Theme 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.15 Beverley

bet365 Handicap, 7½f

Birchy’s tip: Billyb

A maximum field of 16 and you can guarantee there will be more hard-luck stories than those spouted by Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire this weekend after missing out on a place in the England squad. Let’s hope Billyb enjoys a clear run from stall four. He's well handicapped and will love the fast ground.

Billyb 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Craig Lidster

3.35 Haydock

Betfred John of Gaunt Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Birchy’s tip: Quinault

The step up from top handicap company to Group 3 isn’t a great leap and prolific scorer Quinault looks overpriced at 25-1. If the four-year-old manages to gain an uncontested lead from stall three at a track which favours that style of running, he might prove difficult to catch.

Quinault 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Stuart Williams

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Monday's 15-2 winner with three selections at Haydock

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.