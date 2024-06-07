'She goes there with a great chance' - can Divina Grace maintain her progressive profile?

We often see a Group performer tackling this 1m4f handicap and that is Wise Eagle this time. Adam Nicol’s stable star split Coltrane and Trueshan in the 2023 Sagaro Stakes, prompting his going for gold in the big one at Royal Ascot.

He was outclassed in the Gold Cup and missed the rest of the campaign before returning with an underwhelming handicap effort at Newmarket last month.

A four-time winner over trips further than two miles, Wise Eagle has a different task on his plate at this sharper distance.

Wise Eagle: on the comeback trail having had his season curtailed in 2023 Credit: John Grossick

The pace angles are hardly jumping off the page. Perhaps it will be one of the Charlie Johnston-trained runners, with Knightswood (stall one) and Struth (three) each handily berthed.

Joe Fanning has won on both and partners Knightswood, whose unlucky third at Doncaster eight days ago implied he was ready to score again soon.

Richard Kingscote rides Struth and got an excellent tune out of him in a hot 1m6f contest here last July, a race for which he was always up with the pace and recorded his best Topspeed figure. His in-and-out profile suggests he is capable of bouncing back off a reduced mark.

The filly Divina Grace is on a beautiful arc of progression for Rae Guest and is probably the logical favourite.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Shepherd's delight?

A week after missing out on the ride on Ambiente Friendly in the Derby, Callum Shepherd takes a fancied mount in a lesser 1m4f contest but which appears similarly wide open.

Shepherd is booked for the Rae Guest-trained Divina Grace of whom he has plenty of previous knowledge, including when partnering her to win a handicap at Newmarket last September.

Rae Guest: trainer of Divina Grace Credit: Patrick McCann

The four-year-old comes here match fit from a comeback third at Goodwood, and trainer Rae Guest said: "She ran a great race at Goodwood last month and we have been waiting for this quicker ground. She had top weight last time and is better weighted here. She looks to go there with a great chance."

What they say

Adam Nicol, trainer of Wise Eagle

He’d had nearly a year off when we ran him back at Newmarket last month where he was very gassy. He likes it at Musselburgh so we’re hoping going around a similar bend here will suit him better.

Hilal Kobeissi, trainer of Max Mayhem

We bought him at the Tattersalls February sales to have some fun with this year and hopefully this first run back will blow the cobwebs away.

David Simcock, trainer of Mountain Road and Melek Alreeh

Mountain Road has had a long time off and may need further than this but has form on fast ground. Melek Alreeh is in good shape and will enjoy the surface, it’s just a question of if he’s good enough.

Reporting by David Milnes

