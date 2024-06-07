Dream conditions for last season's Nunthorpe winner - but can he deliver in the Listed Achilles?

Live In The Dream is the highest-rated horse running in Britain today and, as such, probably doesn't need a helping hand.

However, that's exactly what he has been given by the race conditions for the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock (1.50) , which opens today's ITV4 coverage.

Live In The Dream was a brilliant winner of the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last season, showing blistering speed to make all and beat Group 1 winners Highfield Princess and Bradsell.