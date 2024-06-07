Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 BathHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:50 BathHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Dream conditions for last season's Nunthorpe winner - but can he deliver in the Listed Achilles?

Kerdos fends of Live In The Dream to win the Temple Stakes at Haydock
Live In The Dream (pink): chased home Kerdos in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last timeCredit: John Grossick

Live In The Dream is the highest-rated horse running in Britain today and, as such, probably doesn't need a helping hand.

However, that's exactly what he has been given by the race conditions for the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock (1.50), which opens today's ITV4 coverage.

Live In The Dream was a brilliant winner of the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last season, showing blistering speed to make all and beat Group 1 winners Highfield Princess and Bradsell.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyDeputy news editor

inPreviews

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inPreviews