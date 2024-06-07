Previews
Dream conditions for last season's Nunthorpe winner - but can he deliver in the Listed Achilles?
Live In The Dream (pink): chased home Kerdos in the Temple Stakes at Haydock last timeCredit: John Grossick
Live In The Dream is the highest-rated horse running in Britain today and, as such, probably doesn't need a helping hand.
However, that's exactly what he has been given by the race conditions for the Listed Achilles Stakes at Haydock (1.50), which opens today's ITV4 coverage.
Live In The Dream was a brilliant winner of the Nunthorpe Stakes at York last season, showing blistering speed to make all and beat Group 1 winners Highfield Princess and Bradsell.
Stuart RileyDeputy news editor
- 1.50 Haydock: 'He's the best he's ever been' - confidence high behind Live In The Dream in race that promises to be fast and furious
- 2.25 Haydock: 'She goes there with a great chance' - can Divina Grace maintain her progressive profile?
- No Derby? No problem! Dawn to dusk horseracing offers something for every type of punter
- 'The course and distance is very much to his liking' - top jockey Kieran Shoemark joins our panel of experts
- 3.00 Haydock: 'She's been training well for this' - Sea Theme bids to give William Haggas a record fourth win in the Lester Piggott Stakes
