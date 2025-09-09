Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Mark Holder

Compounding knowledge - how smart punters win every time

Compounding knowledge - how smart punters win every time

icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Left-leaning Jonbon shows Willie Mullins isn’t right all the time
Left-leaning Jonbon shows Willie Mullins isn’t right all the time
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I've compiled sectional times for 25 years - and I can confidently say no-one I've seen reads races better than Sean Bowen
I've compiled sectional times for 25 years - and I can confidently say no-one I've seen reads races better than Sean Bowen
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Even the great Istabraq fell twice - and now we might get to back Constitution Hill at a decent price
Even the great Istabraq fell twice - and now we might get to back Constitution Hill at a decent price
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Constitution Hill's least impressive performance ever came at Aintree - and it means I couldn't go near him this week
Constitution Hill's least impressive performance ever came at Aintree - and it means I couldn't go near him this week
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Forget all the excuses for Galopin Des Champs - he just bumped into a truly outstanding Gold Cup winner
Forget all the excuses for Galopin Des Champs - he just bumped into a truly outstanding Gold Cup winner
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
This brilliant novice would have hacked up in the Champion Hurdle - he'll be a massive contender for the real thing in 2026
This brilliant novice would have hacked up in the Champion Hurdle - he'll be a massive contender for the real thing in 2026
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
The Triumph Hurdle is one of the most fascinating races of the week - and this longshot looks interesting with a top jockey booked
The Triumph Hurdle is one of the most fascinating races of the week - and this longshot looks interesting with a top jockey booked
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I've been looking forward to seeing this horse in the Stayers' Hurdle for five months - now he can have his day
I've been looking forward to seeing this horse in the Stayers' Hurdle for five months - now he can have his day
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
The Champion Chase is the perfect each-way race - and this outsider looks terrific value
The Champion Chase is the perfect each-way race - and this outsider looks terrific value
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
They went for the easy option with Lossiemouth - but I’m still keen to take her on with these two top mares
They went for the easy option with Lossiemouth - but I’m still keen to take her on with these two top mares
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Save the cost of the public vote and hand him the trophy now - Sean Bowen is surely getting ride of the year
Save the cost of the public vote and hand him the trophy now - Sean Bowen is surely getting ride of the year
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Don't give up on this Kempton loser - there will be plenty of worse 33-1 shots running at Cheltenham
Don't give up on this Kempton loser - there will be plenty of worse 33-1 shots running at Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
The best horse was beaten in the Kingwell - a change of tactics could still see him steal a place in the Champion Hurdle
The best horse was beaten in the Kingwell - a change of tactics could still see him steal a place in the Champion Hurdle
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I've looked and looked for negatives - but I just can't see how this bombproof Cheltenham favourite can be beaten
I've looked and looked for negatives - but I just can't see how this bombproof Cheltenham favourite can be beaten
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
A 33-1 bet for the Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill likely to scare off most of the others
A 33-1 bet for the Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill likely to scare off most of the others
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
This young hurdler looks seriously exciting - and it will take an outstanding performance to beat him at Cheltenham
This young hurdler looks seriously exciting - and it will take an outstanding performance to beat him at Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I can't understand why Salvator Mundi is 3-1 for the Supreme
I can't understand why Salvator Mundi is 3-1 for the Supreme
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I'm back on Betfair and raring to go - but I certainly won't be getting on this festival-winning flop
I'm back on Betfair and raring to go - but I certainly won't be getting on this festival-winning flop
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
New Cheltenham favourite has made me look silly - but I’d still prefer 10-1 about this other top British novice
New Cheltenham favourite has made me look silly - but I’d still prefer 10-1 about this other top British novice
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
A 33-1 Stayers’ Hurdle chance who is still improving and can outrun his odds at Cheltenham
A 33-1 Stayers’ Hurdle chance who is still improving and can outrun his odds at Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
This chase debutant was seriously eyecatching - and he looks a major contender for Cheltenham Festival honours
This chase debutant was seriously eyecatching - and he looks a major contender for Cheltenham Festival honours
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Lots of novices are blotting their copybook - but this 33-1 shot for the Supreme is a happy exception
Lots of novices are blotting their copybook - but this 33-1 shot for the Supreme is a happy exception
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Bookmakers might have blundered by going 16-1 about Willie Mullins' exciting French import for Cheltenham
Bookmakers might have blundered by going 16-1 about Willie Mullins' exciting French import for Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Compounding knowledge - how smart punters win every time

Compounding knowledge - how smart punters win every time

icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Left-leaning Jonbon shows Willie Mullins isn’t right all the time
Left-leaning Jonbon shows Willie Mullins isn’t right all the time
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I've compiled sectional times for 25 years - and I can confidently say no-one I've seen reads races better than Sean Bowen
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Even the great Istabraq fell twice - and now we might get to back Constitution Hill at a decent price
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I've compiled sectional times for 25 years - and I can confidently say no-one I've seen reads races better than Sean Bowen
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Even the great Istabraq fell twice - and now we might get to back Constitution Hill at a decent price
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Constitution Hill's least impressive performance ever came at Aintree - and it means I couldn't go near him this week
Constitution Hill's least impressive performance ever came at Aintree - and it means I couldn't go near him this week
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Forget all the excuses for Galopin Des Champs - he just bumped into a truly outstanding Gold Cup winner
Forget all the excuses for Galopin Des Champs - he just bumped into a truly outstanding Gold Cup winner
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
This brilliant novice would have hacked up in the Champion Hurdle - he'll be a massive contender for the real thing in 2026
This brilliant novice would have hacked up in the Champion Hurdle - he'll be a massive contender for the real thing in 2026
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
The Triumph Hurdle is one of the most fascinating races of the week - and this longshot looks interesting with a top jockey booked
The Triumph Hurdle is one of the most fascinating races of the week - and this longshot looks interesting with a top jockey booked
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I've been looking forward to seeing this horse in the Stayers' Hurdle for five months - now he can have his day
I've been looking forward to seeing this horse in the Stayers' Hurdle for five months - now he can have his day
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
The Champion Chase is the perfect each-way race - and this outsider looks terrific value
The Champion Chase is the perfect each-way race - and this outsider looks terrific value
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
They went for the easy option with Lossiemouth - but I’m still keen to take her on with these two top mares
They went for the easy option with Lossiemouth - but I’m still keen to take her on with these two top mares
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Save the cost of the public vote and hand him the trophy now - Sean Bowen is surely getting ride of the year
Save the cost of the public vote and hand him the trophy now - Sean Bowen is surely getting ride of the year
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Don't give up on this Kempton loser - there will be plenty of worse 33-1 shots running at Cheltenham
Don't give up on this Kempton loser - there will be plenty of worse 33-1 shots running at Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
The best horse was beaten in the Kingwell - a change of tactics could still see him steal a place in the Champion Hurdle
The best horse was beaten in the Kingwell - a change of tactics could still see him steal a place in the Champion Hurdle
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I've looked and looked for negatives - but I just can't see how this bombproof Cheltenham favourite can be beaten
I've looked and looked for negatives - but I just can't see how this bombproof Cheltenham favourite can be beaten
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
A 33-1 bet for the Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill likely to scare off most of the others
A 33-1 bet for the Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill likely to scare off most of the others
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
This young hurdler looks seriously exciting - and it will take an outstanding performance to beat him at Cheltenham
This young hurdler looks seriously exciting - and it will take an outstanding performance to beat him at Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I can't understand why Salvator Mundi is 3-1 for the Supreme
I can't understand why Salvator Mundi is 3-1 for the Supreme
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
I'm back on Betfair and raring to go - but I certainly won't be getting on this festival-winning flop
I'm back on Betfair and raring to go - but I certainly won't be getting on this festival-winning flop
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
New Cheltenham favourite has made me look silly - but I’d still prefer 10-1 about this other top British novice
New Cheltenham favourite has made me look silly - but I’d still prefer 10-1 about this other top British novice
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
A 33-1 Stayers’ Hurdle chance who is still improving and can outrun his odds at Cheltenham
A 33-1 Stayers’ Hurdle chance who is still improving and can outrun his odds at Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
This chase debutant was seriously eyecatching - and he looks a major contender for Cheltenham Festival honours
This chase debutant was seriously eyecatching - and he looks a major contender for Cheltenham Festival honours
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Lots of novices are blotting their copybook - but this 33-1 shot for the Supreme is a happy exception
Lots of novices are blotting their copybook - but this 33-1 shot for the Supreme is a happy exception
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
Bookmakers might have blundered by going 16-1 about Willie Mullins' exciting French import for Cheltenham
Bookmakers might have blundered by going 16-1 about Willie Mullins' exciting French import for Cheltenham
icon
Mark Holder
padlock
12
chevron icon