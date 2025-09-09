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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Mark Holder
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Compounding knowledge - how smart punters win every time
Mark Holder
Left-leaning Jonbon shows Willie Mullins isn’t right all the time
Mark Holder
I've compiled sectional times for 25 years - and I can confidently say no-one I've seen reads races better than Sean Bowen
Mark Holder
Even the great Istabraq fell twice - and now we might get to back Constitution Hill at a decent price
Mark Holder
Constitution Hill's least impressive performance ever came at Aintree - and it means I couldn't go near him this week
Mark Holder
Forget all the excuses for Galopin Des Champs - he just bumped into a truly outstanding Gold Cup winner
Mark Holder
This brilliant novice would have hacked up in the Champion Hurdle - he'll be a massive contender for the real thing in 2026
Mark Holder
The Triumph Hurdle is one of the most fascinating races of the week - and this longshot looks interesting with a top jockey booked
Mark Holder
I've been looking forward to seeing this horse in the Stayers' Hurdle for five months - now he can have his day
Mark Holder
The Champion Chase is the perfect each-way race - and this outsider looks terrific value
Mark Holder
They went for the easy option with Lossiemouth - but I’m still keen to take her on with these two top mares
Mark Holder
Save the cost of the public vote and hand him the trophy now - Sean Bowen is surely getting ride of the year
Mark Holder
Don't give up on this Kempton loser - there will be plenty of worse 33-1 shots running at Cheltenham
Mark Holder
The best horse was beaten in the Kingwell - a change of tactics could still see him steal a place in the Champion Hurdle
Mark Holder
I've looked and looked for negatives - but I just can't see how this bombproof Cheltenham favourite can be beaten
Mark Holder
A 33-1 bet for the Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill likely to scare off most of the others
Mark Holder
This young hurdler looks seriously exciting - and it will take an outstanding performance to beat him at Cheltenham
Mark Holder
I can't understand why Salvator Mundi is 3-1 for the Supreme
Mark Holder
I'm back on Betfair and raring to go - but I certainly won't be getting on this festival-winning flop
Mark Holder
New Cheltenham favourite has made me look silly - but I’d still prefer 10-1 about this other top British novice
Mark Holder
A 33-1 Stayers’ Hurdle chance who is still improving and can outrun his odds at Cheltenham
Mark Holder
This chase debutant was seriously eyecatching - and he looks a major contender for Cheltenham Festival honours
Mark Holder
Lots of novices are blotting their copybook - but this 33-1 shot for the Supreme is a happy exception
Mark Holder
Bookmakers might have blundered by going 16-1 about Willie Mullins' exciting French import for Cheltenham
Mark Holder
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Compounding knowledge - how smart punters win every time
Mark Holder
Left-leaning Jonbon shows Willie Mullins isn’t right all the time
Mark Holder
I've compiled sectional times for 25 years - and I can confidently say no-one I've seen reads races better than Sean Bowen
Mark Holder
Even the great Istabraq fell twice - and now we might get to back Constitution Hill at a decent price
Mark Holder
I've compiled sectional times for 25 years - and I can confidently say no-one I've seen reads races better than Sean Bowen
Mark Holder
Even the great Istabraq fell twice - and now we might get to back Constitution Hill at a decent price
Mark Holder
Constitution Hill's least impressive performance ever came at Aintree - and it means I couldn't go near him this week
Mark Holder
Forget all the excuses for Galopin Des Champs - he just bumped into a truly outstanding Gold Cup winner
Mark Holder
This brilliant novice would have hacked up in the Champion Hurdle - he'll be a massive contender for the real thing in 2026
Mark Holder
The Triumph Hurdle is one of the most fascinating races of the week - and this longshot looks interesting with a top jockey booked
Mark Holder
I've been looking forward to seeing this horse in the Stayers' Hurdle for five months - now he can have his day
Mark Holder
The Champion Chase is the perfect each-way race - and this outsider looks terrific value
Mark Holder
They went for the easy option with Lossiemouth - but I’m still keen to take her on with these two top mares
Mark Holder
Save the cost of the public vote and hand him the trophy now - Sean Bowen is surely getting ride of the year
Mark Holder
Don't give up on this Kempton loser - there will be plenty of worse 33-1 shots running at Cheltenham
Mark Holder
The best horse was beaten in the Kingwell - a change of tactics could still see him steal a place in the Champion Hurdle
Mark Holder
I've looked and looked for negatives - but I just can't see how this bombproof Cheltenham favourite can be beaten
Mark Holder
A 33-1 bet for the Champion Hurdle with Constitution Hill likely to scare off most of the others
Mark Holder
This young hurdler looks seriously exciting - and it will take an outstanding performance to beat him at Cheltenham
Mark Holder
I can't understand why Salvator Mundi is 3-1 for the Supreme
Mark Holder
I'm back on Betfair and raring to go - but I certainly won't be getting on this festival-winning flop
Mark Holder
New Cheltenham favourite has made me look silly - but I’d still prefer 10-1 about this other top British novice
Mark Holder
A 33-1 Stayers’ Hurdle chance who is still improving and can outrun his odds at Cheltenham
Mark Holder
This chase debutant was seriously eyecatching - and he looks a major contender for Cheltenham Festival honours
Mark Holder
Lots of novices are blotting their copybook - but this 33-1 shot for the Supreme is a happy exception
Mark Holder
Bookmakers might have blundered by going 16-1 about Willie Mullins' exciting French import for Cheltenham
Mark Holder
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